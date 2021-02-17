Working Title Options Rights to Robert Maxwell Book by John Preston

Working Title has optioned TV rights to bestselling creator John Preston’s ( “A Very English Scandal,” “The Dig”) non-fiction guide “Fall: The Thriller of Robert Maxwell.”

The guide, printed by Viking, an imprint of Penguin Books, earlier this month, charts British media mogul Robert Maxwell’s rise, fall and mysterious loss of life.

The challenge, being developed as a restricted TV collection, shall be produced by Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner (pictured). Working Title head of drama Surian Fletcher-Jones will oversee growth, with a view to commencing manufacturing later this 12 months.

In February 1991, Maxwell had lastly outwitted Rupert Murdoch, and accomplished his buy of the ailing New York Every day Information when he drowned at sea simply 9 months later, having fallen off his yacht, the Girl Ghislaine. The incident may have been an accident, suicide or, as some conspiracists declare, homicide, main to the collapse of his empire and household.

Preston mentioned: “Robert Maxwell is among the fascinating, complicated figures of the twentieth Century and I feel Working Title are the right individuals to flip it right into a tv collection.”

Preston’s novel, “The Dig,” based mostly on the 1939 archaeological excavation at Sutton Hoo in Suffolk, has simply been launched on Netflix, and stars Ralph Fiennes, Carey Mulligan and Lily James. His first nonfiction guide, “A Very English Scandal,” was printed to a lot acclaim in 2016 and was a BAFTA and Emmy-winning drama collection for the BBC/Amazon.

Working Title has a primary look cope with Common Filmed Leisure Group, which was renewed in December 2020.

Preston is repped by Yasmin McDonald at United Brokers and Natasha Fairweather at Rogers Coleridge & White.