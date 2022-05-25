Workshops, already classified, will visit the Catholic University: time, TV and training

Universidad Católica will try to secure a place in the Copa Sudamericana against the already qualified Talleres (Reuters – @fotobairearg)

The group stage of the Copa Libertadores is coming to an end and some teams are looking to finish in the best possible way. This is the case of Universidad Católica de Chile, which needs to win to secure third place and thus move on to the Copa Sudamericana. Talleres, meanwhile, is already qualified for the round of 16 and cannot reach Flamengo in first place. From 9:30 p.m., at the San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium. The referee will be the Bolivian Gery Vargas and will televise Fox Sports.

The group led by the Portuguese Pedro Caixinha has eight points and is in second place in its zone, five behind the leader Flamengo of Brazil (13). The Chileans, meanwhile, have four units and must add to leave behind Sporting Cristal of Peru, which has two.

Regarding the 11 that comes from equaling goalless against Lima, the European coach will have to make a variant product of the expulsion suffered by striker Michael Santos. One option would be the entry of midfielder Matías Esquivel.

With a guaranteed pass to the next instance, the Cordobans could rest Colombian Rafael Pérez (he has two yellow cards) and Ramiro González would enter in his place.

Those of Ariel Holan, for their part, are not going through their best moment, since they lost in three of their last four games and they are not finding their way in the local tournament either (with 16 units in 14 games they appear close to the relegation zone -a five from Antofagasta and La Serena-).

The Argentines Nehuén Paz and Fernando Zampedri would be part of the game. Within the campus are also Nicolás Peranic, Yamil Asad, Luciano Aued, Diego Buonanotte and Lucas Melano.

Likely formations:

Catholic University: Sebastian Perez; Aaron Astudillo, Nehuén Paz, Tomás Astaburuaga and Alfonso Parot; José Fuenzalida, Ignacio Saavedra and Felipe Gutiérrez; Diego Valencia, Fernando Zampedri and Cristian Cuevas. DT: Ariel Holan.

Workshops (Cordoba): Guido Herrera; Gastón Benavídez, Matías Catalán, Ramiro González and Enzo Díaz; Juan Méndez, Rodrigo Villagra and Héctor Fértoli; Matías Esquivel, Matías Godoy and Federico Girotti. DT: Pedro Caixinha.

Estadio: San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium

Referee: Gery Vargas (Bolivia)

Hour: 21.30

Television: Fox Sports

Positions table: