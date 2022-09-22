World car-free day: what are the advantages and unavoidable commitments

A day in which the car can stay at home and everyone can try to learn and appreciate the difference of moving in alternative means

Although it was born as a need to make a fuel supply problem visible, the “World Car Free Day” has been adapting over time to new circumstancesand particularly in the last decade, to the strongest of its reasons for being: the necessary decarbonization of the planet.

The movement was born in 1974behind the Yom Kippur War. The lack of fuel in Europe first and in the US later, as a consequence of the oil blockade from the Suez Canalgenerated that, in certain areas, attempts were made to supplant oil with other forms of mobility.

But just 20 years later it was decided to establish a special day, and that was on September 22 of each year from 1998, as the final day of the International Week of Sustainable Mobility. The precursors were the governments of three European cities, Reykjavík in Iceland, La Rochelle in France and Bath in the UK, which was the first country to implement it nationally.

In our continent and in Latin America in particular, the Colombian cities of Medellin and Bogotaare the ones that most energetically celebrate it, prohibiting the circulation of private cars that day in the center of the cities.

Large cities have shared bicycle systems as a way to encourage the use of individual mobility

What can we learn on World Car Free Day in a city?

With the advent of sustainable mobility, electric cars and other forms of ecological mobility, a lot of glances have been opened around conventional cars. Some are somewhat obvious, but others have surprised many when they first looked at them in detail.

The first thing to say is that cars in general, whether powered by thermal or electric motors, They are built with steel, plastics, aluminum, rubber, fabrics, cables and glass. None of those materials is naturally eco-friendly or pure virgin material.

The use of waste is one of the ways to decarbonize industrial manufacturing. In the world of the car, it is one of the most relevant issues

The arrival of the circular economy and the great variety of synthetic materials recycling processeshave allowed many companies to make parts of the cars they manufacture with recycled waste, although most of the components are new and are made with industrial processes that pollute the environment.

The electrical energy of the factories is one of the points in which a great transformation work has been doneand many plants today are powered by electricity from renewable sources such as wind or solar farms.

The second reflection that can be made when thinking about moving by car or without it, is that beyond the exact size and weight of each case, in general, Moving a person, who could weigh an average of 80 kg, in a mass of mechanical steel that weighs an average of 1,500 kg is almost nonsense. The cost of moving that vehicle, the cost of buying it, the cost of maintaining it, don’t seem to make sense for it to be one person’s transportation. In the best of cases, four, but it is always an abysmally disproportionate weight with its consequent carbon footprint both for moving and for existing.

Bogotá is one of the most active cities in promoting World Car Free Day

Then you can get to other points like stress and loss of time in urban trafficthe difficulties and costs of parking lotand eventually, the mishap of fines or incidents, even if they are the slightest, where there are no injured people but only dented sheet metal.

As opposed, move by public transport or individual personal transport such as bicyclenot only lighten those heavy loads, but are also cheaper in the first case and healthier in the second.

But sustainable mobility requires commitment too. Traveling by public transport involves respect other users and take care of the infrastructure. And traveling by bicycle should be an even greater responsibility, because the public road is shared with pedestrians and motorists. respect the traffic regulations and the direction of circulation, It is essential for this ecosystem to be better and better and generate positive results in all aspects, not only in the environmental one.

