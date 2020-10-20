World Coronavirus Updates: Worldwide corona infection cases cross 40 million, 11 lakh have died so far

World Coronavirus Updates: Corona continues to wreak havoc in more than 200 countries of the world. So far, 11 lakh people have died due to corona virus worldwide and the figure of infected has reached beyond 40 million. US-based ‘Johns Hopkins University’ gave this information. The United States, Brazil and India have reported the highest number of infections, but in recent weeks, the number of infections in Europe has increased rapidly. Also Read – PM Modi said- India first imposed lockdown so there is a decrease in cases of taxation coming

The number of people actually infected with Covid-19 worldwide is likely to be much higher because of lack of investigation. Many people do not have signs of infection and some governments have hidden the exact number of cases. In Corona, the country most affected by Corona, more than 2 lakh 19 thousand people have died so far, while the figure of infected is more than 81 lakh 54 thousand. There are more than 47 lakh active cases in America, while, over 32 lakh 34 thousand people have been cured after treatment.

Kovid's global tally comes after India's, where Corona has killed 1 lakh 15 thousand people so far and the number of infected has crossed 76 lakh. There are more than 7 lakh 70 thousand active cases in the country, while, more than 66 lakh people have been cured after treatment.

In third place, the number of infected people in Brazil is more than 52 lakh 24 thousand, while so far more than 1 lakh 53 thousand people have lost their lives here. There are more than 5 lakh 44 thousand active cases, while over 45 lakh 26 thousand people have been cured after treatment. Brazil has the highest number of deaths after America in the world.

