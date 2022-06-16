World Cup 2026: where and at what time to see the announcement of the World Cup venues in Mexico, USA and Canada

Mexico intends to request the opening ceremony for the 2026 World Cup (Photo: John Sibley via REUTERS)

The day that the Mexican fans were waiting for finally arrived, on the afternoon of Thursday, June 16, the FIFA will define what will be World Cup venues for the World Cup 2026 from Mexico, the United States and Canada; event in which the official stadiums for the World Cup will be divided among the three host countries.

In the case of Mexico, the stadiums that competed to be official World Cup venues are: Jalisco Akron Stadium, BBVA Stadium located in Monterrey and the Aztec stadium from Mexico City. One of the objectives set by the government of the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardoconsisted of having the main venue for the opening ceremony, so it will be known if the Mexican capital will have the most relevant match of a World Cup.

It should be noted that some details of how this World Cup edition will take place will also be revealed, since by having three host countries, the logistics will be different from other World Cup editions; even it was anticipated that there could be three opening matches so that the Trithe set of the stars and stripes and those of maple leaf have the possibility of debuting at the same time.

The Azteca Stadium, Akron and BBVA are the candidate venues to host the 2026 World Cup (Photo: BBVA // EFE // Reuters)

The International Federation of Football Association, better known as FIFAexplained that it will carry out live coverage of the unveiling ceremony of the World Cup venues for 2026. Through your digital platform and its different official channels on social networks will share the details of the ceremony.

From the city of New York, United States, the official announcement at 17:00 ET (local time), so in Mexico the event will begin at 4:00 p.m.

The open television sports networks will have live coverage of the ceremony; can be tuned through the signal of TUDN y TV Azteca. In the case of the signal Aztec Sports The broadcast will start at 4:15 p.m. Also through mobile applications you can tune in to the coverage of the ceremony.

Mexico has already hosted the World Cup twice: 1970 and 1986 (Photo: Bob Thomas/Getty Images)

Ceremony World Cup venues Mexico USA Canada 2026

Date: Thursday June 16

Place: New York, USA

Time: 4:00 p.m. (Central Mexico) and 5:00 pm ET (local time)

Transmission: TUDN (Canal 5), TV Azteca (Azteca 7)official FIFA channels

digital platforms: so that no fan misses the official announcement of the venues for the 2026 World Cup, it can also be seen online ViXthe official page of TUDN.mx, Zone TUDNthe website of Azteca Deportes.comthe mobile application of Aztec Sports and the app FIFA+.

Mexico City would have four World Cup matches by 2026 (PHOTO: CUARTOSCURO.COM)

It should be added that the official FIFA portal -as well as its social networks- will be sharing the most relevant aspects of the ceremony and the details of the venues that will host the greatest world football event.

A few hours before the official FIFA ceremony began, David Medranojournalist from Aztec Sportsrevealed that Mexico would already have 10 official matches assigned for the competition, which all would be in group stage. Waiting for the official announcement, she stated that the three candidate venues in the country would be approved and will be divided as follows:

*Azteca Stadium: four official matches (one of them would be the opening ceremony)

*Akron Stadium: three games.

*BBVA Stadium: three games.

