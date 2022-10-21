World Cup controversies: the “ghost goal” that made England champion in 1966

England’s ghost goal against Germany in 1966

It is one of the most legendary controversies in the history of the World Cup. The only title he achieved in this contest England it was like local in 1966 and with a move loaded with controversy that is still being discussed to this day. Even today the images of both Geoff Hurst in the extension of the final against Germany continue to generate debates: Did the whole ball go in or was it a real ghost goal that ended up prompting the English coronation?

The implacable striker who played in those years at West Ham was the author of three goals in the match that would culminate 4-2 for the homeowners. He equalized 1-1 after Helmut Haller’s goal, but then was instrumental in added time. Martin Peters and Wolfgang Weber had left the score in suspense with a 2-2 draw that forced the Swiss referee Gottfried Dienst to have the extra time to look for a winner.

Both the Swiss and the Soviet linesman Tofik Bakhramov were absolute protagonists of this mistaken decision in the match played on July 30 at the mythical wembley stadium.

The clock was ticking at 11 minutes into the first extra period when local striker Hurst fired a powerful shot past goalkeeper Hans Tilkowski, the ball crashing violently off the crossbar and hit the goal line without entering it. However, the referee who did not observe the action well, decided to consult what happened with his linesman, while the players stood waiting for the decision. Both of them agreed to award the goalwhich years later would receive the title of the “ghost goal”, so the Rosa He went 3-2 up on the scoreboard and headed for what would be his first and only world title.

More than a quarter of an hour later, Hurst added his third goal in the match and put definitive figures: England beat Germany 4-2 to be crowned for the first – and only so far – world champion. Only twice more in history have the English been in defining instances when they lost in the 1990 semifinals against West Germany and fell in the same situation in Russia 2018 against Croatia.

In 1995, through a detailed study, from the University of Oxford reported that the ball was six centimeters short of the goal line, which became one of the most grotesque goals in history. In 2016, on the other hand, the work team of the British program Sky Sports Monday Night Football made a simulation and appealed to virtual reality to ensure that the ball had entered In its whole. “EA Sports technology was used to show that the entire ball had crossed the line,” they explained in the English production.

The simulation they did on English TV to try to justify the goal

“I will say to anyone related to world football: that ball was at least a meter above the line, full stop. I hit the ball in the middle spin. I fell so I had really bad eyesight and the ball bounced behind Tilkowski so I didn’t see it. But you want to believe more than the value of your life that the ball crossed the line. And so that belief has remained strongly within me”, reflected Hurst himself in 2016 to the official site of the FIFA.

The German goalkeeper, on the other hand, was also blunt in a talk with the soccer organizing body: “I’m still 100% sure today that it wasn’t a goal. I looked back over my left shoulder and could clearly see that the ball was not behind the line.. It bounced off the line. That’s why he was so furious after the goal. I lowered Bobby Charlton’s arms when he was already celebrating. Together with Siggi Heldt and Wolfgang Overath, we ran to the linesman and tried to convince him to go back on his decision.”

Linesman Bakhramov’s son once said according to the British newspaper The Sun that his father was always satisfied with the decision he made at the time: “My father always maintained that he had made the right decision. Of course, it was a very controversial goal, but he kept his head and ruled it a goal. When England scored, he was surrounded by the German players, who tried to put pressure on him. But he wouldn’t listen to them. After the game they saw a replay of the goal and the Germans accepted that the ball had crossed the line before it bounced.

