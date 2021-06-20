World Day of Yoga 2021: PM Modi writes to Presidents of Sri Lanka, Brazil referring to Yoga Day celebrations

World Day of Yoga 2021: Top Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa remaining month, thanking them for his or her cooperation in celebrating World Day of Yoga. In a letter to Rajapaksa, Modi expressed his gratitude for the a hit habits of Yoga Day celebrations in Sri Lanka yearly. Additionally Learn – World Yoga Day Needs 2021: Have a good time World Yoga Day, ship those particular messages to pals and family members

In line with a tweet by way of the Indian Challenge in Sri Lanka, on this letter written on Would possibly 25, the Top Minister stated that the primary theme of this yr's Yoga Day is "Yoga for Wellness" which targets to carry just right well being to folks world wide. and displays fear for well-being.

In a letter to the President of Brazil on Would possibly 14, Modi wrote that the reaction of the United Countries Normal Meeting to the observance of June 21 as World Yoga Day in 2014 has been overwhelming, highlighting the significance of yoga and the significance of transcending it. Underlines. Since then, World Yoga Day is widely known yearly world wide on twenty first June.

In line with the Ministry of AYUSH, India’s missions in another country are coordinating more than a few actions of their respective nations until June 21 and consistent with studies, Yoga Day will probably be celebrated in about 190 nations globally.

