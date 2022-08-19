World energy crisis: why the West will have to settle its accounts this boreal winter

Thompson explains that “this crisis is not an inadvertent consequence of the pandemic or Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine. It has much deeper roots in two structural problems” (REUTERS / Nick Oxford)

The global energy crisis led the executive of the European Union to ask member states in July to reduce their gas consumption by 15% until next spring, as officials prepare for Russia to phase out natural gas deliveries in the coming months. Politicians around the world are increasingly desperately seeking contain the consequences of this crisis.

Helen Thompsonprofessor of political economy at the University of Cambridge and author of Disorder: Hard Times in the 21st Centurywrote for the Financial Times what Those countries that import liquefied natural gas (LNG) must now compete with European newcomers to the market seeking an alternative to piped Russian gas: “In the early summer, Pakistan was unable to complete a single LNG tender. In poor countries, a large part of state resources are used to subsidize energy consumption. At current prices, some can’t: Earlier this month, the Sri Lanka Electricity Board imposed a 264% increase on the country’s poorest power users.”

In Europe, on the other hand, governments are seeking to ease the dire pressures on households, as well as small and energy-intensive businesses, “while allowing prices to spiral, pleas to consume less and fears of the next winter reduce demand,” he writes in his analysis for the Financial Times. “Fiscally, this means state funding to reduce rising energy bills by subsidizing distributors.yes, as in France, or transferring money to citizens to pay those billslike in the UK.

What is not available anywhere is a medium fast to increase the physical supply of energy.

Thompson explains that “This crisis is not an inadvertent consequence of the pandemic or Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine. It has much deeper roots in two structural problems.”

The first is that global economic growth still requires the production of fossil fuels: “Without more investment and exploration, it is unlikely that there will be enough supply in the medium term to meet likely demand.”

The current gas crisis has its origin, according to the author, in the increase in gas consumption driven by China during 2021 (REUTERS / Aly Song)

The current gas crisis has its origin, according to the author, in the increase in gas consumption driven by China during 2021. Thompson writes that demand grew so rapidly that it was only available for purchase in Europe and Asia at very high prices, and in the meantime, “respite from rising oil prices this year has only materialized as economic data from China they are not conducive. In the opinion of the International Energy Agency, it is quite possible that world oil production will be inadequate to meet demand next year.

“Overall US production is still more than 1 million barrels per day below what it was in 2019. More offshore drilling, the kind opened up in the Gulf of Mexico and Alaska by the Inflation Reduction Act, they will require higher prices or investors willing to invest capital regardless of earnings prospects. The best geological prospects for a game changer similar to what happened in the 2010s lie in the huge Bazhenov shale oil formation in Siberia. But Western sanctions mean that the prospect of Western oil majors helping Russia technologically is a geopolitical dead end.”.

Second, the article Financial Times notes that not much can be done to immediately accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels, as “Britain’s planned micronuclear reactors won’t be completed until the 2030s. Running electricity grids on solar and wind baseloads will require technological advances in storage.”

For this reason, he says that it is impossible to plan with confidence what progress will have materialized in 10 years, let alone next year, but “Precisely because an energy transition is essential to reduce fossil fuel consumption, large-scale investment is imperative.”

So the only way forward is short-term realism, “recognizing that there is no going back to cheap energy, coupled with radical long-term ambition. An understanding of geopolitical realities is also essential.”

“Western governments must invite economic misery on a scale that would strain the fabric of democratic politics in any country, or face the fact that the energy supply limits the means by which Ukraine can be defended”.

Keep reading:

Global energy crisis: in the midst of war, Europe and Asia compete for the market and put pressure on prices