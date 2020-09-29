World heart day 2020: why is ‘World Heart Day’ celebrated, know what is its importance

World heart day 2020: World Heart Day is being celebrated on 29 September. The purpose of this day is to make people aware of heart disease. The number of heart disease patients is increasing continuously worldwide. Doctors believe that during the Corona epidemic, heart disease is causing more harm to people, due to which the heart patients are forced to stay at home due to fear of Kovid-19. At the same time, patients are not able to go for their regular checkup. This disease often occurs due to wrong eating, being tense all the time and not exercising on time. Different institutions across the world make people aware on this day. Also Read – World Heart Day 2020: It is good to keep the health of the heart, then use this oil in food, know why it has benefits

The risk of heart disease is increasing among the youth over the age of 35 due to inactive lifestyle and poor eating habits. In the last 5 years, the number of people suffering from heart problems has increased rapidly. Most of them are men and women in the age group of 30-50 years. People do not have time to keep their body and mind healthy and calm, due to which many diseases are being seen in people. Although the unlocking process has started, doctors say that people should now exercise at least half an hour, walk a little outside but with a solution to avoid kovid, while salt, sugar and trans fat items Avoid eating. This reduces the risk of heart disease.

Cardiologist Dr. D.K. Jamb told, "During the lockdown, it was seen that people were more interested in different types of cooking and eating. As a result, their weight is also increasing. Since the coronavirus vaccine or treatment may take a few months to come, we have to follow all precautions to keep our heart healthy in the coming months. " Understanding the severity of heart disease, you should choose the diet that is right for your heart as well as the whole body. Stay away from fast food, junk food, cigarettes and alcohol.

Senior cardiologist Dr. Sanjeev Gupta said, “There is no specific age for heart disease, but due to our sedentary or inactive lifestyle, we have seen a case of heart attack in a person of 22 years. But people who face heart attack at a young age have a very high risk factor. Therefore, the best way to prevent heart attack is to adopt a healthy lifestyle including 45 minutes of daily aerobic physical activity, a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, and avoiding smoking. ” If you are suffering from heart disease, then note that you have a stock of medicines connected to the heart. If needed, ask for additional medicines. You need to take care that you take the medicine with the advice of a doctor and do not discontinue the medicine without their advice.