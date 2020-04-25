World leaders agree to cooperate on coronavirus vaccine, but US does not take part – video

Worldwide leaders have pledged to increase up cooperation on a Covid-19 vaccine and to proportion evaluation, treatment and medicines around the globe as a part of a Worldwide Effectively being Group initiative.

America didn’t take part throughout the pledge, made at a digital meeting, designed to flip that wealthy worldwide areas gained’t keep the results of evaluation from rising worldwide areas.

Britain will co-chair a joint coronavirus world response summit on 4 May geared towards elevating funds for vaccine evaluation, treatments and checks.

US stays away as international leaders agree movement on Covid-19 vaccine

Coronavirus – latest updates

See all our coronavirus safety

Proceed learning…

