World legend welcomed Jorge Sánchez to Ajax and summoned Edson Álvarez

Jorge Sánchez will use number 19 at Ajax (Photo: Twitter/@AFCAjax)

The fever for Mexicans in Europe reached a new dimension this summer by registering at least six new exports to the Old continentamong which the name of Jorge Sanchezwho from one moment to another was linked to the Ajaxabandoned the America and was presented at the legendary Johan Cruyff Arena.

After the two clubs made their incorporation official, the Dutch team made a worthy presentation through social networks, where one of the great protagonists was Edson Alvarez.

the compatriot of Sánchez dedicated an emotional voice note to him that served as the background to the presentation video, where in addition to showing some of his most outstanding plays, photos were added together from the past between machine y Jorgie.

As if this were not enough, one day after his presentation, a historical legend of world football gave him his respective welcome through social networks. This is the CEO of Ajax and former Manchester United goalkeeper, Edwin van der Sarwho quoted part of Edson’s message on his Twitter account:

“Welcome @jorgiesanchez1! As Edson said: Give it your all and people will love you in Amsterdam. Welcome and good luck!”

In this way, the now director and former captain of the institution received in style the Jorge Sanchezsince it included a photograph different from those previously presented with the face of the Lagunero youth squad wearing the Ajax jersey.

Edwin van der Sar welcomed Jorge Sánchez to Ajax with this photograph (Photo: Twitter/@vdsar1970)

As if that were not enough and almost at the same time, the social networks of the Amsterdam team published new details of the reception it received Jorgie inside the facilities, where once again the great familiar face was that of number four of the team.

Edson Alvarez surprised Jorge Sanchez while on a photo shoot and the moment was captured by the club’s cameras. The midfielder gave him a few joking words about his knowledge of English:

“If you don’t even know English, man… What happened! Everything’s fine? Nice to see you brother, how is this little shirt going to look on you, ”the azulcrema youth squad immediately mentioned, and then sent him a message of encouragement.

“You did it parcita, you did it”

The behind the scenes showed part of the presentation video management and the first time the new signing saw him prior to an interview, which was accompanied by Edson himself, who apparently was a crucial part during Jorge’s first full day in the club.

“Ajax has reached an agreement with the America club for the transfer of Jorge Eduardo Sanchez Ramos. The right-back has signed a contract four seasonsuntil June 30, 2026. The player still had a contract with the Mexican club until the summer of 2025″, the Dutch team said on its website.

KEEP READING:

In the 2022-23 season, six Mexicans left Liga MX to join European football

Ajax confirmed the signing of Jorge Sánchez with an emotional video with Edson Álvarez

Santi Giménez, ready to debut with Feyenoord in the Eredivisie