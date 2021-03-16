‘World of Dance’ Canceled After Four Seasons

“World of Dance” has been canceled at NBC after 4 seasons, Selection has confirmed.

Although there are at the moment no plans for the present to return to NBC, the Common Tv Different Studio — a division of Common Studio Group — nonetheless owns its format, which has been tailored all around the world in international locations like Thailand, the Philippines and Poland.

Government produced by Jennifer Lopez, “World of Dance” is a actuality dance competitors that includes dancers from all types of the game competing for a grand prize of $1 million. The present’s fourth season aired between Might and August 2020, however plans for a fifth season have been notably absent from NBC’s just lately launched premiere dates for this summer season.

Lopez additionally served as a choose on the present, together with Ne-Yo and Derek Hough. Jenna Dewan hosted the primary two seasons, however then Scott Evans stepped in as host for the present’s third and fourth season. The collection was created as a partnership with the World of Dance enterprise, which produces dance competitions in additional than 25 international locations, spanning 4 continents.

“World of Dance” scored comparatively excessive scores in its final season. On June 17, Selection reported a 0.9 score (up from a 0.8 the earlier episode) amongst adults 18-49 and drawing 4.4 million whole viewers.

Together with Lopez, “World of Dance” is produced by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Matilda Zoltowski, Kris Curry, David Gonzalez and Matthew Everitt. In July 2020, Selection reported that the present had partnered with Empire to launch its personal document label, referred to as World of Dance Data. The primary episode of “World of Dance” premiered on Might 30, 2017.