World of Heroes is the new game from Marvel and the authors of Pokémon GO: trailer and details

Niantic bets on superheroes in a mobile title that will be released in 2023.

The last surprise of the Disney and Marvel event dedicated to video games has been carried out by the authors of the successful Pokémon GO, who have presented their new title of augmented reality for mobile devices, this time with the heroes and villains of Marvel as protagonists. Your name? World of Heroes, of which we have a first trailer and launch window.

We will create from scratch the identity of our hero“In Marvel World of Heroes, players can create his own identity as a superhero and its background”, can be read in the official statement. “Players will need to patrol their neighborhoods to end crime, complete superhero missions, and foil interdimensional threats“As in other Niantic games, as we complete these tasks we will level up, acquiring new equipment and unique abilities.

Our hero will also be able to interact with the most iconic characters of the House of Ideas, with proper names such as Wolverine, Spider-Man or Captain America. In the trailer we have also seen Thor’s Mjolnir, Doctor Strange’s rings or the X-Men’s Cyclops laser gaze, so it is to be hoped that they will not miss the appointment either.

Of course, Marvel fans can also expect to fight and interact with the great villains of the comic book publisher, although for now more specific details about the action of World of Heroes and the challenges it will propose are not known. Its release date has been set for 2023without anything more specific.

