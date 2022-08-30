World of Warcraft Classic prepares the arrival of Wrath of the Lich King with a preliminary patch

This update, available now, includes items for the player and various events that will liven up the wait for the launch.

World of Warcraft Classic continues to expand your experience with content that, released in the original game more than a decade ago, managed to generate a widespread applause by the public. Now, MMORPG players are preparing for the release of Wrath of the Lich King, one of the most unforgettable expansions of the title of Blizzard.

This content will be released next September 26but the developers want to help us to liven up the wait with a preliminary patch loaded with news. This update, which It is now availableintroduces new features and events that will mark the start of the campaign against the Lich King and his hostile forces.

If you can’t wait any longer to play Wrath of the Lich King Classic, know that this preliminary patch prepares us for the final release with all of this:

Assortment of rare items

Northrend Heroic Upgrade Character boost up to level 70



Includes the Expert Rider skill, a mount, the starter gear set, and a small amount of gold



Limit one booster per account



Pebble the penguin pet



Lucky Fishwhisper Bait, a toy to summon a fellow Tuskarr

Northrend Epic Upgrade All Heroic upgrade items



Kalu’ak Whalebone Glider, a flying mount for your WoW Classic characters



Tuskarr Coast Glider, a flying mount for your modern WoW characters



30 days of game time

events

Scourge Zombies Event : From September 6 to 13, a mysterious plague will make its way through the capitals, and users will have to be vigilant so as not to fall victim to its effects.



: From September 6 to 13, a mysterious plague will make its way through the capitals, and users will have to be vigilant so as not to fall victim to its effects. Scourge Invasion Events: Starting September 13 and running until launch, players will be able to earn valuable rewards at various locations across Azeroth if they manage to coordinate a defense against the besieging necropolis and defeat the Scourge forces.

In this way, we have good reasons to return to World of Warcraft Classic while we await the release of one of the best expansions of the MMORPG. On the other hand, it should be remembered that Wrath of the Lich King not only recovers the content released back in 2008 in the base installment, but also introduces changes that will shelve a very popular way to level up.

Más sobre: World of Warcraft Classic, World of Warcraft, Wrath of the Lich King y Blizzard.