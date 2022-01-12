World of Warcraft loses one more developer: Johnny Cash leaves Blizzard after 12 years of experience

Cash did not give reasons for his departure or mention what he will do in the future, but promised to update us later.

By Axel García / Updated January 11, 2022, 23:38 20 comments

As well as others who have already left the company in recent months, it is now Johnny Cash, developer and designer of World of Warcraft, who decided to leave Blizzard. Cash leaves the company, leaving 12 years of experience within its walls, starting as an intern and being formally hired until 2012, later becoming the main mission designer within the MMORPG.

It was the hardest decision I have ever madeJohnny CashCash mentions that this was the hardest decision he has ever made. “Today was my last day at Blizzard,” he wrote on social media. “I started as an intern 12 years ago, and had many wonderful experiences with many talented humans. ”Cash ends his brief goodbye, promising details about his ‘next adventure’ very soon.

Cash is responsible for various features and mechanics present in World of Warcraft. Starting with the system pet battles, followed by two more systems in the Legion expansion, the former developer is extremely appreciated among the MMORPG community, as we can see in the comments of his farewell on Twitter.

Along with the aforementioned, Cash is also responsible for various designs through numerous World of Warcraft expansions, such as Warlords of Draenor, Legion, Battle for Azeroth, and Shadowlands. In addition, Cash served as the spokesman of the LGBTQ community within the game, constantly promoting sexual inclusion and diversity.

We do not know, at least for the moment, if Cash’s departure is related to the hostile culture issue that Blizzard introduced several months ago and continues to this day. After facing one lawsuit after another, the dire situation of the company seems to have no end.

