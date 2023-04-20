World Pharmacy Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Liz Takayama is the creator of the light book comedy Alternate World Pharmacy, a Japanese animated series where they aim to impress young people, notably from high school or middle school.

The crowd has responded enthusiastically to the series. The show has a 7.2 out of 10 rating on IMDb. Fans have been anticipating a second season since since the first one was released.

Unfortunately for them, the creators haven’t provided any information about the show’s next season.

However, we are certain that when the first season was through, the show’s creators will be given the go-ahead for the second. Continue reading the article to learn all there is to know about the programme.

“Parallel World Pharmacy,” a short story, was co-written by Liz Takayama and Keeping Out.In July 2015, online serialisation on the user-submitted book website “Let’s become a novelist” began.

Later, in January 2016, Media Factory purchased him. They now publish his eight books under the label MF Books.

Seiga Takano’s manga adaption was released online in November 2016 via Kadokawa Shoten’s ComicWalker platform.

The book’s eighth volume contains it. The first episode of the Diomedea TV animated series aired in July 2022.

Overwork caused the death of Kanji Yakutani, a Japanese medicine scientist who had a lifetime fascination with creating new pharmaceuticals to benefit others. rice paddock.

He was shocked to discover that he had been resurrected into a planet with mediaeval customs.

There, access to quality healthcare is a luxury reserved for the wealthy. In his new existence as Pharma de Médicis, he learns that Panactheos, the deity of medicine revered by the nobles of this realm, has bestowed upon him celestial favours.

Fama made the decision to revolutionise the development of extraterrestrial medicine using his understanding of contemporary medicine in order to make effective therapies accessible to the general population at a reasonable cost.

World Pharmacy Season 2 Release Date

On July 10, 2022, the initial season of this television show was launched, and viewers embraced it.

The second season of Alternate World Pharmacy has not yet received a confirmed release date from the show’s creators.

It is quite difficult for them to begin the production on season 2 of the series since the first series of the show has not yet concluded.

The most recent episode of the show will debut on August 14, 2022, while the next episode will debut on August 21, 2022. Enjoy the start of the season while you can.

World Pharmacy Season 2 Cast

There is no information about the cast members of Alternate World Pharmacy Season 2 yet since there is no release date set. But we may presume that every key character from season 1 will return.

The protagonist of this series, Pharma de Medicis, also known as Kanji Yakutani, bears Aki Toyosaki’s voice. In his previous life, Kanji worked as a chemist and medical researcher.

He is able to make water because of Panactheos, the god of medicine. He makes the most of what he has to alter the medical industry for the better and assist as many people as he can.

Eléonore “Ellen” Bonnefoi, Pharma’s instructor, is portrayed by Reina Ueda in the video game.

Shizuka She provided the voice of Queen Elisabeth II, while Kaede Hondo provided the voice of Pharma’s childhood friend Charlotte “Lotte” Soller, who later served as his secretary; Kenji Nomura provided the voice of Bruno de Médicis; and Maria Naganawa provided the voice of Blanche de Médicis.

World Pharmacy Season 2 Trailer

World Pharmacy Season 2 Plot

Despite the fact that the plot of Alternate World Pharmacy Season 2 is presently unknown, it is expected to focus on Kanji’s successes and his struggle to adapt to his new life.

Kanji Yakutani, a Japanese medical scholar with a great heart and a passion of medical knowledge, is the primary character of the main plot.

In an effort to create a new medication for mankind, he dies from exhaustion.

Kanji is then resurrected as Pharma de Medicis into a different universe where only the rich and able-bodied have access to medicine.

Pharma still has complete knowledge of the medical industry in his new surroundings and utilises it to modify medical procedures and introduce fresh medications. The book series explores his mission to preserve mankind and provide medical services.

Laboratory of Molecular Pharmaceutics at the University of Tokyo Kanji Yakutani, a talented and obstinate man, works here. He has a picture of himself with his younger sister looking ecstatic on his desktop.

However, this joy was not meant to linger for very long since the infant passed away from an incurable illness. Kanji then committed his life to the pharmaceutical industry. Kanji awoke in a spacious, bright room with Charlotte, a perceptive girl, lying next to him.

She’s the one that revealed Kanji’s relatives to him. He is a 10-year-old kid called Pharma in this planet. His de Médicis family, a line of royal physicians, has great regard across the empire.

The father of Pharma, the leader of the family, has the title of Archduke, which he was awarded for his exceptional knowledge and expertise in his area. He also serves as the president of the Crown’s Medical Academy.

People in the modern world worship supernatural beings who provide common people access to heavenly power. Owning heavenly art denotes a person comes from a high family.

Pharma isn’t the exception, and his ability to control water is his strongest suit. Kanji has come to understand that everything that has occurred to him was not by chance.

Kanji Yakutani, a Japanese scientist who had devoted his life to developing new medications to aid mankind, passed away from overwork.

To his great amazement, he discovers that he has been resurrected in a different multinational mediaeval society where good scientific cures are a less costly luxury for the rich.

In his new life as a Pharma de Médicis, he learns that Panactheos, the God of Medicine, has bestowed upon him a heavenly blessing, which is no longer a rare occurrence at that level of worldwide nobility.

Pharma decides to modernise alternative worldwide medicine and lower the cost of necessary treatments for the region’s ordinary people with the help of his supernatural blessing and his preserved archives of current pharmaceuticals.