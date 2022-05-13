World scandal: the reprehensible song of the Nice ultras mocking the death of Emiliano Sala

Reprehensible chants from the Nice ultras referring to Emiliano Sala after losing the French Cup final against Nantes

Over the last few hours, French football experienced one of the most unfortunate scenes in recent years during Nice’s 4-2 win against Saint-Etienne in the match corresponding to the 36th date of Ligue 1. ultras of the local entity sang a reprehensible song and they disrespected the memory of Emiliano Salathe Argentine who lost his life in a plane crash in January 2019 in the English Channel, on a flight from Nantes to Cardiff, where he was about to sign the contract with his new club.

During minute 9 of that game, part of the local public chanted: “He is an Argentine, who does not swim well, Emiliano underwater, Emiliano underwater “. The metrics of the theme were similar to a song that Nantes fans usually dedicate to Sala during their matches. The fact quickly went viral on social networks and generated enormous repudiation from the entire soccer community.

The event reached such a point that the Nice leadership issued a quick statement to repudiate what had happened: “The Nice condemns in the strongest terms the song about Emiliano Sala heard Wednesday night at the Allianz Riviera. The club does not recognize its values ​​or those of the entire red and black family in this unthinkable and abject provocation of a minority of its followers. Nice sends his support to the family and loved ones of Emiliano Sala.”

This violent action by Nice supporters took place just days after losing the Coupe de France final to Nantes (0-1), the entity in which the footballer from Santa Fe made the leap in French football to the point of being acquired by Cardiff City of the Premier League. Precisely in the middle of that transfer, his tragic death occurred when the plane that was transporting him from France to the United Kingdom crashed over the English Channel.

The issue did not go unnoticed by the local media. The newspaper RMC shared the unpleasant scene and replied to the commotion that developed on social networks: “The song heard at the Allianz Riviera was soon taken up on social networks, arousing many reactions of indignation.” Along the same lines, the newspaper The Team.

Sala’s tragedy shocked the football world due to the loss of a young man who, at 28, was in his prime and was going to play for Cardiff, which at that time was a member of the Premier League, but then lost the category. The British club demanded compensation from Nantes £80 million ($97.6 million).

Nantes fans remember Emiliano Sala with great affection (EFE/EDWARD BOONE)



Sala He died in a plane crash on January 21, 2019. According to reports of the tragedy, the footballer died after inhaling toxic levels of carbon monoxide from the plane’s faulty exhaust system during an unlicensed flight. The Argentine, who was 28 years old, and the pilot David Ibbotson59, lost their lives when the single-engine aircraft Piper Malibu in which they were traveling crashed into the English Channel.

As long as David Henderson67, who organized the flight, was sentenced after a criminal trial last November to 18 months in prison for hiring a pilot he knew was unqualified and for carrying a passenger without valid authorization.

This Saturday Nantes reached their fourth Coupe de France by beating Nice 1-0, in the final held at the Stade de France in Paris. The only goal of the match was converted Ludovic Blas and the fans of Nantes remembered their former scorer.

The late Argentine striker spent four seasons with the French entity and upon finalizing 48 points became an idol. So much so that after his death, a mural with his image was mounted in the institution’s stadium where fans offered candles and souvenirs to pay tribute.

THE NICE COMMUNICATION

“Nice condemns in the strongest terms the song about Emiliano Sala heard on Wednesday night at the Allianz Riviera.

The club does not recognize its values ​​or those of the entire red and black family in this unthinkable and abject provocation of a minority of its followers.

Nice sends his support to the family and loved ones of Emiliano Sala.”

KEEP READING

After Haaland’s arrival at Manchester City, the other seven signings that could break the market

He played a World Cup with Chile and now he earns a living as an Uber driver: “Work dignifies”

Enzo Fernández, in the sights of a great European: the amount that River Plate intends