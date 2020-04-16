General News

World War Z Gets New Content in GOTY Version, Nintendo Switch Version Announced

April 16, 2020
From IGN: “eveloper Saber Interactive, who was simply currently obtained by way of the Embracer Workforce for an industry-rattling $525 million, has launched International Battle Z. International Battle Z: Recreation of the Yr Version. The model new bundle for the co-op third-person shooter will include new content material materials just like weapon packs, persona packs, and most notably a model new three-mission PvE episode set inside the French city of Marseille (see gameplay from Marseille inside the video beneath). It moreover packs in all the in the previous launched DLC. A Nintendo Switch mannequin could also be in development, even if no release date has been confirmed.”

