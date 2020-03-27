World War Z Writer Talks ‘History Repeating Itself’ With Coronavirus And His Work

From the Black Loss of life and the Spanish flu to the SARS epidemic of the early 2000s, humanity has handled so many plagues over the centuries, so it was simple sufficient for Max Brooks to use that historical past to a zombie apocalypse story. Revealed in 2006, World War Z, which was a follow-up to Brooks’ 2003 guide, The Zombie Survival Information, was met with plenty of optimistic reception, and joins the ranks of tales from the likes of George Romero, Robert Kirkman and plenty of extra speculating on how Earth can be modified if zombies abruptly began roaming about.