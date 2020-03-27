World War Z Writer Talks ‘History Repeating Itself’ With Coronavirus And His Work

Depart a Remark
Final week, writer Max Brooks teamed up along with his father, comedy icon Mel Brooks, for a PSA selling the significance of social distancing within the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Whereas the youthful Brooks isn’t a health care provider, he does have some expertise with regards to plagues, as his guide World War Z, which was later tailored right into a film starring Brad Pitt, was a group of accounts delivered from a world the place an an infection led to a zombie outbreak, and battle unfolded between humanity and the undead.
Now with the coronavirus hitting the world laborious, World War Z, like different virus-related tales, has acquired some renewed consideration. That stated, Max Brooks doesn’t see himself as having predicted this newest pandemic by means of World War Z, however merely as one thing that was inevitably going to occur. Because the writer put it:
What’s taking place immediately shouldn’t be a lot a matter of prediction, as simply historical past repeating itself. I didn’t got down to predict something once I wrote World War Z. I used to be simply drawing on historical past. My analysis of previous plagues dictated how my fictional zombie virus would unfold. Sadly, as a pupil of historical past, I’ve discovered that it does are likely to repeat, so right here we’re once more.
From the Black Loss of life and the Spanish flu to the SARS epidemic of the early 2000s, humanity has handled so many plagues over the centuries, so it was simple sufficient for Max Brooks to use that historical past to a zombie apocalypse story. Revealed in 2006, World War Z, which was a follow-up to Brooks’ 2003 guide, The Zombie Survival Information, was met with plenty of optimistic reception, and joins the ranks of tales from the likes of George Romero, Robert Kirkman and plenty of extra speculating on how Earth can be modified if zombies abruptly began roaming about.
Max Brooks additionally talked about in his interview with SyFy Wire that he’s “saddened” there’s so many parallels between World War Z and fashionable pandemics, noting that George Romero got here up with the formulation for the “fashionable zombie story” as an allegory for a way such pandemics might be preventable. Alas, the place the coronavirus outbreak is anxious, it’s laborious to say when its unfold will begin slowing down and issues return to regular.
Seven years after World War Z hit bookstores, the World War Z film arrived in theaters, with Quantum of Solace’s Marc Forster sitting within the director’s chair. Whereas the cinematic adaptation took plenty of artistic liberties with the supply materials and there have been some manufacturing setbacks, it ended up making round $540 million worldwide. A World War Z third-person shooter online game was additionally launched final 12 months that takes place within the movie’s universe.
For years, there have been plans to make a World War Z sequel, and David Fincher was lastly confirmed to direct in the summertime of 2017. Nonetheless, by early 2019, World War Z 2 was cancelled following a number of months of preproduction, with China’s ban on zombie-related content material reportedly factoring into the venture being scrapped. Nonetheless, there’s nonetheless curiosity in reviving the sequel down the road.
