World Youth Skills Day 2020: PM Modi’s message to the country’s youth- ‘Skill, re-skill and upskill’

World Youth Skills Day 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that people should not miss any opportunity to upgrade their skills to keep themselves relevant in the era of corona virus epidemic. He gave three spells for this – skill (skill), re-skill (re-skill) and skill up gradation (upskill).

The Prime Minister while addressing the "Skill India" program organized on the occasion of 'World Youth Skills Day' said, "This crisis of corona (virus) has changed the work culture as well as 'Nature of Job'. It has been kept and the ever-changing new technology has also created an impact on it. Many people ask me that in today's time, business and markets change so fast that they do not understand how to be relevant."

He said that this question has become even more important during the time of Corona.

Modi said, “Skill is the mantra of being relevant. It means you learn a new skill. Something new has to be learned to keep it relevant. Skill has to be expanded further. Have to skill, re-skill and upskill. “

The Prime Minister said that a successful person has a great sign that he should not let any opportunity to enhance his skills and keep looking for new opportunities.

He said, “If you do not have a fascination for skills, there is no desire to learn anything new, then life stops.” There is a blockage. In a way, that person makes his personality a burden. It becomes a burden not only for ourselves but also for our relatives. “

He said that attraction towards skill gives strength to live, gives enthusiasm to live.

He said, “It is not just a means of livelihood and money.” Skill becomes our inspiration for living. It serves to give us energy. “