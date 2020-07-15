World Youth Skills Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi said – Skill development of 5 crore people in a year

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the Skill India Mission was started five years ago on this day i.e. on 15 July. Today the skill development of more than five crore people has been done and this campaign is going on continuously. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that skill is not just a source of livelihood and money, but it gives attraction to skill, strength to live and enthusiasm to live. On Wednesday, while addressing the World Youth Day, Prime Minister Modi said, “Hundreds of Prime Minister Skill Development Centers were opened across the country. The number of IITs was increased, millions of new seats were added to it. During this time skill development of more than five crore people has been done and this campaign is going on continuously. ” Also Read – CM Amarinder Singh wrote to Modi regarding final examinations, said- UGC directive should be reviewed

Modi said, "In today's rapidly changing world, millions of skilled people are needed in many sectors. There are huge possibilities especially in health services. Realizing this, now the Ministry of Skill Development has started mapping these opportunities being created across the world. The effort is that the youth of India can get accurate and accurate information about the needs of other countries as well.

Explaining the meaning of skill, Prime Minister Modi said, "It means that you learn a new skill." As if you learned to make a chair with a piece of wood, it was your skill. You also increased the price of that piece of wood. This is the power of skill, from where can a person reach it. Friends, it is a great sign of a successful person not to let any opportunity to increase his skill. "

He said that if you do not have any attraction towards skill, there is no desire to learn anything new, then life stops. There is a hindrance. In a way, that person makes his personality, his personality a burden. " The Prime Minister said, "Some people are always in confusion about knowledge and skill, or produce confusion. This crisis of Corona has changed the nature of job as well as the nature of job. The ever-changing new technology has also influenced him. "