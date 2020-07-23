Worlds collide in first-look His Dark Materials season 2 trailer

The long-awaited trailer for His Dark Materials season two has lastly arrived by way of on-line conference [email protected], teasing all kinds of pleasure for the brand new episodes in addition to introducing us to some key new characters throughout the Philip Pullman adaptation.

Within the phrases of Ruth Wilson’s Mrs Coulter, these are certainly “unusual new occasions” – however what is going to Lyra and Will likely be getting as much as in the brand new season, and what different clues can we glean from the footage?

We break down the largest moments under…

Cittàgazze – a brand new world

After a bit of little bit of world-hopping in season one season two appears to be like set to proceed the development in earnest, with Lyra (Dafne Eager) and Will (Amir Wilson) bumping into one another in the parallel world of Cittàgazze, a lovely metropolis with a lethal secret that turns into a key location in Philip Pullman’s authentic novel The Refined Knife.

Within the new footage we additionally get a fast take a look at The Torre degli Angeli, aka the Tower of Angels, a landmark inside Cittàgazze that serves as a key location for some scenes from the books that includes Terence Stamp’s character Giacomo Paradisi.

The rise of the Spectres

Oh, and that “lethal secret” in Cittàgazze? We get a glimpse at that later in the trailer as what seems to be one of many soul-eating Spectres (which solely goal adults, not youngsters) bursts by means of the corridors of a submarine (it’s a bit blurry, however it’s there virtually precisely a minute in).

Hopefully (or much less hopefully should you’re of a nervous disposition) we’ll get a clearer take a look at the terrifying creatures as we get nearer to the collection’ launch later this yr…

Andrew Scott as John Parry

After showing as a photograph in season one we lastly get to see Scott’s John Parry in motion throughout the new trailer, explaining the facility of the all-important Refined Knife and flying with Lee Scoresby (Lin-Manuel Miranda) because the pair attempt to monitor down Lyra and Will.

And sure, his woven sort-of-denim jacket is slightly fabulous.

Simone Kirby as Mary Malone

A scientist from “our” world, Mary Malone is an professional in darkish matter who finds herself caught up in Lyra and Will’s adventures in the Refined Knife, earlier than changing into an much more essential character in sequel The Amber Spyglass.

Within the trailer, we see Simone Kirby’s Mary first assembly with Lyra, and in addition get a glimpse of the supercomputer she’s utilizing to look at Mud – although it appears to be like prefer it’s had a little bit of a contemporary improve in comparison with the model described in Pullman’s books…

A brand new witch

After a number of appearances from Serafina Pekkala (Ruta Gedmintas) in season one, it appears to be like like we’re about to satisfy an entire host of recent witches in the brand new season, with the highly effective magical figures vowing conflict towards the Magisterium in the brand new trailer.

Most notable amongst them? Witch-queen Ruta Skadi, who’s performed by Jade Anouka and who RadioTimes.com understands could have an prolonged storyline in comparison with her comparatively minor function in Pullman’s books.

“The time has come to behave – I imagine we’ve got no alternative,” she says to her fellow witches as they collect for a conclave. Time for conflict…

Lee Scoresby in bother

Talking of that conflict with the church, it appears to be like like Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Lee Scoresby is certainly one of its first victims, with the character getting fairly bashed up after what appears to be like like a pitched battle. However will he be capable of monitor down Lyra anyway?

Villains on the march

“These troubled occasions name for the Magisterium to take management,” Will Eager’s Father MacPhail says throughout the brand new footage – and with Ariyon Bakare’s Lord Boreal additionally on the hunt for Lyra (pictured) there are all kinds of darkish forces seeking to get their palms on her.

“There are a number of worlds on the market, and folks might be searching for her – not all of them good,” Ruth Wilson’s Mrs Coulter says in the trailer.

In different phrases, Lyra and her new good friend Will are going to courageous risks in season two that make dealing with a military of armoured bears seem like a tiptoe by means of the tulips. And all of the magical knives and truth-telling alethiometers in the world(s) may not be sufficient to save lots of them.

His Dark Materials season two involves BBC One in autumn 2020