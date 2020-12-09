World’s most expensive hemp: What is Malana Cream ‘drugs, which NCB caught in Mumbai, costing Rs 2.5 crore

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has caught crores of crores in Mumbai. This hemp is called ‘Malana Cream’ hash. ‘Malana cream’ is a pure form of marijuana, which is extremely valuable. The rubbing cream hemp that NCB has caught in Mumbai is worth about Rs 2.50 crore. The price of Malana Cream Hash starts locally at Rs.4,000 / per 10g, but in global markets it is very expensive. Also Read – Bharat Bandh Mumbai 8th December: After Delhi, will taxis and autos remain closed in Mumbai? Know what the taxi union said?

After the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, big action is going on in Mumbai. In Mumbai, NCB has been taking action on drug peddlers for the past several days. Many well-known Bollywood actors have been hit by it.

Meanwhile, the NCB gave information that raids were conducted on Wednesday morning to catch the 'Malana Cream' hemp and Regale Mahakal, a supplier of Malana Cream, was first detained and later arrested. Mahakal's name came to light during the investigation by the NCB on drugs, after which raids were conducted in Andheri-West areas late on Wednesday.

This new raid is being linked to the investigation of the Bollywood-drug mafia angle which surfaced after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on 14 June. During its investigation more than 25 people have been arrested and more than 50 people are involved in it. These include Bollywood celebrities, actors, actresses, some foreigners, drug suppliers and peddlers etc. Those on the NCB radar include Riya Chakraborty, her brother Shovik Chakraborty, Arjun Rampal, Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachia.