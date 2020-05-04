World’s Strongest Man Sets ‘House Version’ Snapchat Series – Variety

The World’s Strongest Man group is launching its first ever Snapchat sequence.

“World’s Strongest Man: House Version” is about to debut on right now, Could four and run for eleven weeks, with new episodes debuting every Monday. New episodes will probably be out there on Snapchat’s Uncover web page. The sequence comes forward of the 2020 World’s Strongest Man competitors in November.

Within the sequence, eight of the world’s hottest strongmen will every compete in two rounds of feats of power. Every match-up will encompass a predetermined power transfer, reminiscent of deadlifts, overhead press, and farmer’s walks.

Opponents are inspired to finish every train with gadgets that may be discovered at house, like a sofa, a automotive, or a pet. Followers will be capable of swipe up on the finish of every episode and vote for his or her favourite competitor primarily based on efficiency and creativity. On the finish of the 2 rounds, the highest two rivals with probably the most votes will go head-to-head in fan voting to say the $10,000 prize awarded by World’s Strongest Man.

The sequence will probably be hosted by 2017 World’s Strongest Man winner Eddie Corridor. Opponents will embody Eddie Williams, Robert Oberst, Rob Kearney, Luke Stoltman, Adam Bishop, Nick Greatest, Rongo Keene, and Evan Singleton.

“I can’t await the followers to see the creativity these guys convey to the desk,” stated Corridor. “I’ve been questioning how the athletes have been preparing for The World’s Strongest Man competitors in November, and plenty of will probably be with no health club proper now. It will likely be enjoyable to see how they keep in form someway!”

It was just lately introduced that the 2020 World’s Strongest Man competitors would happen November 14 and 15, with qualifying rounds November 11 and 12, on Anna Maria Island in Bradenton, Florida. World’s Strongest Man and

“World’s Strongest Man: House Version” are produced by IMG and Endeavor Content material’s Movie 45.