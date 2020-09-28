Worms found in bed of Kovid-19 patient lying in bed in Kerala, order for investigation

Thiruvananthapuram: In Kerala, the family of a man who returned home after receiving treatment for Kovid-19 claimed that insects have been found in the wounds suffered during his bed while in the hospital. After this, Kerala Health Minister K.K. K. Shailaja ordered an inquiry on Monday and asked the director of the Department of Medical Education to file a report. Also Read – Kovid-19: Dharamsthal to open in this city after 6 months, these rules have to be followed

The relatives of Anil Kumar (55) complained to the Health Minister on Sunday evening. He said that when the Health Department sent Kumar home, insects were found in the wounds in his body due to lying on the bed. "The director of the Department of Medical Education has been asked to investigate the incident and file a report," the ministry said in a statement. Kumar, a laborer by profession, was admitted to the hospital on August 21.

Anil Kumar's daughter Anjana told reporters, "When her condition started deteriorating, she was taken to the ICU. He was found infected with the Corona virus. Hospital officials asked us to live in isolation. "When we asked about our father's condition, we were assured that he was well taken care of," Anjana said.

Kumar’s son Abhilash said that the medical college authorities informed him that his father’s condition is stable and they are going to give him leave. Abhilash said, “After he was discharged from the hospital, the authorities sent a nurse with him in the ambulance, but when he was put to bed in our house we found insects in his wounds.”

On the other hand, in another incident in Kerala, a pregnant woman resident of Malappuram district was not able to get timely treatment in hospitals allegedly due to which the twins born in her womb died. According to the case, this woman was taken to three hospitals on Saturday morning due to labor pains, but due to Kovid-19 protocol, she was not provided timely treatment. Finally, he was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode in critical condition, where both of his children died on Sunday during treatment. The state government ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident on Monday.