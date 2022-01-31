Worms joins the NFT trend with this first design and a curious environmental campaign

Team 17 follows in the footsteps of other major video game companies by betting on these tokens.

Practically every week a large video game company announces its commitment to NFTs and this time it has been Team17 which has embarked on this project presenting its tokens based on the legendary Worms saga. They will be a series of “limited edition” art pieces that will be sold by Reality Gaming Group through the Ethereum network.

They will invest money from sales in worm bedsKnowing the controversy surrounding NFTs, Team17 has highlighted that its tokens will be “environmentally friendly” in terms of its energy efficiency, but also through a curious campaign that will serve to invest in worm beds intended to decompose organic matter, creating worm humus that is highly appreciated by agriculture and the world of the field.

For now there are not many details about these Worms NFTs but on their official website we can already see An example of one of the artistic tokens that will be sold in his so-called Meta Worms. When it comes to energy efficiency, Team17 states that if 100,000 people bought one of these NFTs, the energy used to record that image would be equivalent to “the annual average of a kettle from just eleven households.”

Just a few days ago, Atari surprised us with some loot boxes with NFT content to celebrate its 50 years of life, which generated rejection among many players. Ubisoft also recently commented that the rejection of its NFTs was due to the fact that players still do not understand it. The controversy surrounding these elements has been such that DOOM mods have even been created to fight against NFTs.

