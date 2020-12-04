‘Worry the Walking Useless’ Renewed for Season 7 at AMC

“Worry the Walking Useless” has been renewed for Season 7 at AMC.

The announcement was made Thursday on the “Walking Useless” Twitter account. Season 6 of the “Walking Useless” companion collection debuted again in October and is at present nearing its midway mark. The collection stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson, Austin Amelio, Ruben Blades and Karen David.

“Worry the Walking Useless” is govt produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, in addition to Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd and Greg Nicotero.

Information of the renewal comes as the “Walking Useless” franchise as a complete finds itself at a crossroads. It was beforehand introduced that the mothership present “The Walking Useless” will finish with its upcoming eleventh season. That season can be cut up into two 12 episode chunks, on high of the six further episodes of Season 10 that can air early subsequent yr. An untitled Daryl-Carol spinoff has already been ordered, whereas AMC is growing the episodic anthology “Tales of the Walking Useless” as nicely.

AMC can be at present airing the sister collection “The Walking Useless: World Past,” which follows a era of younger folks as they arrive of age in the zombie apocalypse. And nonetheless in the works are the standalone movies centered on Rick Grimes, with “Walking Useless” star Andrew Lincoln hooked up to return.

Now, with “Worry the Walking Useless” renewed, meaning AMC will once more have three “Walking Useless” exhibits on its air in 2021. It was beforehand introduced that “World Past” could be a two-season restricted run collection.