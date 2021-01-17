Worrying defeat of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds in the Premier League: accumulates three falls in a row without scoring goals

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds lost to Brighton & Hove Albion and accumulated three consecutive defeats (Photo: REUTERS)

Has not started well at all 2021 for him Leeds United of Marcelo bielsa. He had closed last year with a resounding defeat against West Bromwich but the calendar change only brought terrible results for the team of the Loco, which this Saturday has lost to him Brighton & Hove Albion and already has three consecutive falls without scoring goals.

After the painful elimination of the FA Cup at the hands of a team from the fourth division of English football, the cast led by the Argentine DT received in Elland Road yet Brighton who wore nine games without winning –Five draws and four defeats– in the Premier League, so it seemed like an unbeatable chance to lift his head.

But the meeting corresponding to the 19th date of the English league ended up being a nightmare for a Leeds that was defeated by 0-1 thanks to a goal from Neal Maupay, assisted by the Argentine Alexis Mac Allister.

It was a very solid match for the southern team that Graham Potter, who took advantage of that goal from Maupay in the first half after a great play by Mac Allister in combination with Trossard and then hold your advantage to the end. He Leeds He never knew how to find the ways to convert and ended up giving the game to The Seagulls, escaped from the relegation zone.

“Losing three games in a row, and it was three games that we could have resolved in another way, is a concern for me. Tottenham’s less, but the cup and today’s are worrisome games, “admitted the Loco after this commitment. And he did a little analysis on what Leeds lacked to at least take a draw: “We did not defend according to the ability of the team to recover the ball. We do not attack as fluently as we are capable of. Those two aspects mean that our performance has not been good ”.

This adverse result is added to the previous two this year: the 3-0 loss to Tottenham de Mourinho and the subsequent defeat by the same score in the modest home of the Crawley Town. That is, the painting directed by Marcelo bielsa started this year losing three games in a row, with seven goals conceded and not so many in favor.

The greeting of Marcelo Bielsa with his colleague Graham Potter in the defeat of Leeds against Brighton (Photo: REUTERS)

It will be necessary to see if Bielsa manages to straighten the season of a Leeds which is already eliminated from the two English cups – he said goodbye to the League Cup in the second round, when he lost on penalties to Hull City in mid-September – and with the latest results is increasingly removed from qualifying positions to European cups. It is now located in the 12° Market Stall with 23 points.

The team of Loco he was scheduled to play next Wednesday against Southampton by 18th date of the Premier League, but the game was postponed because his opponent has to play a back game for the FA Cup. So he will have his revenge on Tuesday, January 26, when he visits the Newcastle United.

