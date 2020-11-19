Worse than Corona in Delhi: cremation grounds filled with dead, burning pyre overnight, scare situation

Corona Virus in Delhi: The number of deaths from Kovid-19 (COVID-19) is increasing every day in the national capital Delhi. Delhi is in worse condition than Corona. Cremation grounds are filled with the dead. The pyre is burning in the ghats overnight. The High Court is also worried about this frightening situation. Also Read – Corona Virus: Former Defense Minister AK Antony Infected, Wife Elizabeth Test Also Positive

The Delhi High Court has asked the government to file a status report. The court asked the government to tell what steps it is taking to deal with the situation. The court said, "We are very disappointed to know that the death toll in the national capital has reached 131 in a day. The pyre is burning throughout the night. The crematorium is full of dead people. Do you understand what the situation is? "

The High Court also said that Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) is not working. There are a large number of patients without symptoms. The court asked the government to increase the number of RT-PCR tests. A division bench headed by Justices Hema Kohli and Subramonium Prasad asked the Arvind Kejriwal government to state in its next status report what steps it has taken regarding the last rites of those who died of Kovid-19.

The court pulled up the government for the worsening condition of the epidemic in Delhi and asked, "Why were you waiting for a court order to reduce the number of guests at weddings, you could have done this earlier too." This comment was made during the hearing of a PIL filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra.

The court also directed the Delhi government to make 80 percent of ICU beds for Kovid-19 infected people public in 33 private hospitals in the national capital through advertisements in print and electronic media. The bench has now asked the Delhi government to file a fresh status report within a week and postponed the case for further hearing on 26 November. Let us know that 131 patients died of Kovid-19 in Delhi on Wednesday, which is the highest figure of deaths in one day so far. A total of 7,943 new cases were reported here on Wednesday. With this, the total number of cases increased to 5,03,084.