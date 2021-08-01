Worship Khanna (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Worship Khanna (Actor) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Worship Khanna is an Indian television actor who is assumed for the television provide Ishq Subhan Allah, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, Sethji and Kaatelal & Sons. He started his occupation throughout the 12 months 2015.

Biography

Worship Khanna was once born in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. He started his occupation throughout the 12 months 2015. He carried out small roles first of all of his occupation. However he received status on television from the CID found in 2015. Later he has carried out an very important place in television serials like Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Maharakshak Devi, Ishq Subhan Allah, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, Sethji and Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka.

Bio

Actual Identify Worship Khanna Nick Identify Worship Career Actor Date of Delivery 31 July Age Now not Recognized Delivery Position Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh Nationality Indian House The town Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh Circle of relatives Mom : Varsha Khanna



Father : Overdue Vinod Khanna

Sister : Vipul Khanna



Brother : Now not To be had

Spouse : Now not To be had Faith Hinduism Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty Now not Recognized School Now not Recognized Tutorial Qualification Graduate in Mass Media Debut Tv : CID (2015) Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5’8″ Ft Weight 60 Kg Frame Form Chest: 40 inches

Waist: 32 inches

Biceps: 12 inches Eye Color Hazel Brown Hair Color Brown Spare time activities Travelling and Making a song

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried Lady Buddies Now not To be had Controversies None Wage(approx) Now not To be had Web Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Worship Khanna

Worship was once born and offered up in Mandi Chowk, Moradabad.

Worship has moreover worked in {internet} {sequence} 4 Sun shades of Appeal and Chilly Lassi Aur Rooster Masala.

He carried out an very important place in a comedy serial Kunwara Hai Par Hamara Hai in 2019.

He entered the sector of glamor in 2011.

Khanna has seemed in a variety of reveals and carried out pivotal roles in serials like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Maharakshak Devi and plenty of others.

Worship is a well being freak and loves to do gyming on a daily basis.

He’s an animal lover and in addition has a puppy dog.

If you are going to have additional Information about Worship Khanna. Please observation underneath we’ll up-to-the-minute within a hour.

