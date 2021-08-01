Worship Khanna (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Worship Khanna (Actor) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra
Worship Khanna is an Indian television actor who is assumed for the television provide Ishq Subhan Allah, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, Sethji and Kaatelal & Sons. He started his occupation throughout the 12 months 2015.
Biography
Worship Khanna was once born in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. He started his occupation throughout the 12 months 2015. He carried out small roles first of all of his occupation. However he received status on television from the CID found in 2015. Later he has carried out an very important place in television serials like Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Maharakshak Devi, Ishq Subhan Allah, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, Sethji and Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka.
Bio
|Actual Identify
|Worship Khanna
|Nick Identify
|Worship
|Career
|Actor
|Date of Delivery
|31 July
|Age
|Now not Recognized
|Delivery Position
|Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The town
|Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Varsha Khanna
Father : Overdue Vinod Khanna
Sister : Vipul Khanna
Brother : Now not To be had
Spouse : Now not To be had
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Cope with
|Mumbai, Maharashtra
Schooling Main points and Extra
|Faculty
|Now not Recognized
|School
|Now not Recognized
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate in Mass Media
|Debut
|Tv : CID (2015)
|Awards
|Now not To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Peak
|5’8″ Ft
|Weight
|60 Kg
|Frame Form
|Chest: 40 inches
Waist: 32 inches
Biceps: 12 inches
|Eye Color
|Hazel Brown
|Hair Color
|Brown
|Spare time activities
|Travelling and Making a song
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Unmarried
|Lady Buddies
|Now not To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage(approx)
|Now not To be had
|Web Value
|Now not To be had
Social Media Presence
Some Information About Worship Khanna
- Worship was once born and offered up in Mandi Chowk, Moradabad.
- Worship has moreover worked in {internet} {sequence} 4 Sun shades of Appeal and Chilly Lassi Aur Rooster Masala.
- He carried out an very important place in a comedy serial Kunwara Hai Par Hamara Hai in 2019.
- He entered the sector of glamor in 2011.
- Khanna has seemed in a variety of reveals and carried out pivotal roles in serials like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Maharakshak Devi and plenty of others.
- Worship is a well being freak and loves to do gyming on a daily basis.
- He’s an animal lover and in addition has a puppy dog.
If you are going to have additional Information about Worship Khanna. Please observation underneath we’ll up-to-the-minute within a hour.
