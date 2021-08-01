Worship Khanna (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Worship Khanna (Actor) Peak, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra
Worship Khanna is an Indian tv actor who is understood for the tv display Ishq Subhan Allah, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, Sethji and Kaatelal & Sons. He began his occupation within the 12 months 2015.
Biography
Worship Khanna used to be born in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. He began his occupation within the 12 months 2015. He performed small roles at first of his occupation. However he won status on tv from the CID display in 2015. Later he has performed a very powerful function in tv serials like Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Maharakshak Devi, Ishq Subhan Allah, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, Sethji and Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka.
Bio
Training Main points and Extra
|Faculty
|Now not Recognized
|School
|Now not Recognized
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate in Mass Media
|Debut
|Tv : CID (2015)
|Awards
|Now not To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Peak
|5’8″ Ft
|Weight
|60 Kg
|Frame Form
|Chest: 40 inches
Waist: 32 inches
Biceps: 12 inches
|Eye Color
|Hazel Brown
|Hair Color
|Brown
|Leisure pursuits
|Travelling and Making a song
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Unmarried
|Lady Pals
|Now not To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage(approx)
|Now not To be had
|Internet Value
|Now not To be had
Social Media Presence
Some Info About Worship Khanna
- Worship used to be born and taken up in Mandi Chowk, Moradabad.
- Worship has additionally labored in internet sequence 4 Sun shades of Enchantment and Chilly Lassi Aur Rooster Masala.
- He performed a very powerful function in a comedy serial Kunwara Hai Par Hamara Hai in 2019.
- He entered the arena of glamor in 2011.
- Khanna has seemed in lots of displays and performed pivotal roles in serials like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Maharakshak Devi and so on.
- Worship is a health freak and likes to do gyming day by day.
- He’s an animal lover and likewise has a puppy canine.
