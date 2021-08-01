Worship Khanna (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Worship Khanna (Actor) Peak, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Worship Khanna is an Indian tv actor who is understood for the tv display Ishq Subhan Allah, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, Sethji and Kaatelal & Sons. He began his occupation within the 12 months 2015.

Biography

Worship Khanna used to be born in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. He began his occupation within the 12 months 2015. He performed small roles at first of his occupation. However he won status on tv from the CID display in 2015. Later he has performed a very powerful function in tv serials like Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Maharakshak Devi, Ishq Subhan Allah, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, Sethji and Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka.

Bio

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty Now not Recognized School Now not Recognized Instructional Qualification Graduate in Mass Media Debut Tv : CID (2015) Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5’8″ Ft Weight 60 Kg Frame Form Chest: 40 inches

Waist: 32 inches

Biceps: 12 inches Eye Color Hazel Brown Hair Color Brown Leisure pursuits Travelling and Making a song

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried Lady Pals Now not To be had Controversies None Wage(approx) Now not To be had Internet Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Worship Khanna

Worship used to be born and taken up in Mandi Chowk, Moradabad.

Worship has additionally labored in internet sequence 4 Sun shades of Enchantment and Chilly Lassi Aur Rooster Masala.

He performed a very powerful function in a comedy serial Kunwara Hai Par Hamara Hai in 2019.

He entered the arena of glamor in 2011.

Khanna has seemed in lots of displays and performed pivotal roles in serials like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Maharakshak Devi and so on.

Worship is a health freak and likes to do gyming day by day.

He’s an animal lover and likewise has a puppy canine.

