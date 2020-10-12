Worzel Gummidge air date I return date, forged, plot

Final Christmas noticed the reintroduction of a beloved kids’s character to the small display: Worzel Gummidge, a dwelling scarecrow on Scatterbrook Farm, was launched to up to date viewers in a festive two-parter on BBC One.

Tailored by Mackenzie Criminal (who additionally directs and performs the titular function), the collection is predicated on the traditional books by Barbara Euphan Todd, and sees the scarecrow befriend two orphans and set out on varied adventures.

When is Worzel Gummidge again on TV?

The BBC introduced in September {that a} third, one hour movie known as Saucy Nancy shall be screened on BBC One “later this 12 months”. It’s not but identified whether or not the particular will air over Christmas (though it appears seemingly).

Worzel Gummidge plot

The third feature-length episode reunites animated scarecrow Worzel Gummidge with orphans Susan and John. The episode, titled “Saucy Nancy,” is called after a model new character whom the gang meet in a scrapyard.

The synopsis describes how “Worzel overhears the grumbling of a foul-mouthed outdated buddy – the carved ship’s figurehead, Saucy Nancy. She has been languishing, unsold within the yard for years and longs to return to the ocean. Worzel and the children promise to get her there, however will her ship be ready? Worzel doubts it, however Nancy is satisfied. She will really feel it in her carvings”.

The episode will see the group set out on an journey as they navigate their approach to the coast by any means obligatory – together with by bus, wheelbarrow, motorcycle and sidecar – till they attain “a wild moorland and the spectacular white cliffs of Seashell that present the backdrop to this story of friendship and belonging”.

Mackenzie Criminal mentioned of the brand new instalment: “I’m excited and grateful to be making a brand new episode of Worzel Gummidge after a troublesome 12 months for everybody. We’re heading out of Scatterbrook for this story, on a day journey to the seaside, some recent air and a few vast open area.”

Shane Allen, Controller Comedy Commissioning for the BBC, added: “What’s it with Mackenzie and exhibits set in a subject? Following on from final 12 months’s bucolic eco-fables we discover Worzel in mischievous type shelling out his sun-baked wit and knowledge in one other heart-warming story. This cements BBC One’s distinctive popularity as the house of UK household comedy drama.”

Each episodes that aired final Christmas stay out there to stream on BBC iPlayer now. Again in December, Worzel Gummidge evaluate awarded it 5 stars, calling it “humorous, poignant and heartwarming”.

Worzel Gummidge forged

Mackenzie Criminal returns because the titular scarecrow, as do India Brown as Susan and Thierry Wickens as John. Becoming a member of the central trio are Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter) as Saucy Nancy, and the legendary Vanessa Redgrave as Peg.

You may order the Worzel Gummidge books on Amazon. If you happen to’re searching for extra to look at, try our TV Information.