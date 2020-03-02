Would Daniel Radcliffe Ever Return As Harry Potter For A Fantastic Beasts Flash-Forward?

He is not dashing to do it, however he definitely would not must rush if he confirmed up on the finish of the Fantastic Beasts movie sequence, every time that finishes. I am not advocating for it or something, however they COULD flash-forward to the top level of the Harry Potter movies, to the timeline the place the Harry Potter and the Cursed Youngster play picks up. That might segue into the Harry Potter and the Cursed Youngster motion pictures many followers have been pushing for. OK, perhaps I’m advocating for it.