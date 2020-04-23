Would Rachel McAdams Do Mean Girls 2? Here’s What She Said

When she was requested if severe discussions a few Mean Girls sequel had ever been in talks, Rachel McAdams stated it’d solely been joked about. Per an interview with Lindsay Lohan final yr, the film’s Cady Heron has been making an attempt to get The Plastics again collectively for years. She’s “stated it so many instances,” even approaching producer Lorne Michaels about it earlier than. Mean Girls was additionally homaged by pop star Ariana Grande in her “thank u, subsequent” music video again in 2018.