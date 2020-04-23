Would Rachel McAdams Do Mean Girls 2? Here’s What She Said

Go away a Remark
If there’s one highschool film that outlined the early ‘00s, it was Mean Girls. The comedy written by Tina Fey launched a ton of phrases into the mainstream resembling “grool” or “you go, Glen Coco” – however not “fetch,” that by no means appeared to catch on. And there are few characters extra well-known than Regina George. Rachel McAdams took on this iconic function on the very starting of her profession too.
Sixteen years and nearly 40 roles since Mean Girls, Rachel McAdams thought-about revisiting Regina George when she was requested which character she’d like to return to. In her phrases:
It might be enjoyable to play Regina George later in her life and see the place life took her!
Throughout an look on Canada’s London Well being Science Basis Heroes Of Well being Stream-A-Thon, Rachel McAdams confirmed some curiosity in taking part in Regina George once more to discover the highschool queen’s life lengthy after highschool. George can be in her 30s now and doing what? Severely although, we’re actually curious. The place do the youngsters that peak in highschool go?
When she was requested if severe discussions a few Mean Girls sequel had ever been in talks, Rachel McAdams stated it’d solely been joked about. Per an interview with Lindsay Lohan final yr, the film’s Cady Heron has been making an attempt to get The Plastics again collectively for years. She’s “stated it so many instances,” even approaching producer Lorne Michaels about it earlier than. Mean Girls was additionally homaged by pop star Ariana Grande in her “thank u, subsequent” music video again in 2018.
It looks like the setup might be so simple as the solid coming collectively for a highschool reunion when extra Burn E book shenanigans happen. And it could be attention-grabbing to look at how one’s world modifications after highschool. Seeing what Rachel McAdams’ Regina George and her “cool mother” performed by Amy Poehler are as much as nearly 20 years later would usher in droves of followers little doubt as nicely.
Mean Girls is technically getting a remake from Tina Fey within the type of an adaptation of the hit Broadway musical that has remained profitable on the stage since 2017. It was introduced again in January that Fey can be writing the third model of her extremely profitable script, this time with some song-and-dance concerned. Possibly Rachel McAdams might discover a function there, or a minimum of cameo?
The 2004 film, alongside The Pocket book the exact same yr, was an enormous second for Rachel McAdams that put her on the map as an actress. She has since starred in a ton of flicks, resembling Sherlock Holmes, Midnight In Paris, About Time, Finest Image winner Highlight and as Dr. Christine Palmer in Physician Unusual.
What do you assume? Would you prefer to see Rachel McAdams in a Mean Girls sequel or the music-filled remake? Hold forth within the feedback and vote in our ballot.
Add Comment