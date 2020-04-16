Would Sophie Turner Play Jean Grey In The MCU? Here’s What She Said

Go away a Remark
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a novel place at the moment. We’re occupying the interim interval between phases, and there are a ton of lingering questions within the ether. One among which is what precisely the studio can be doing with characters that had been acquired from its cope with Fox, together with the Improbable 4 and X-Males. The latter of which had an extended tenure in theaters, ending with Darkish Phoenix. Sophie Turner performed the title character after debuting in X-Males: Apocalypse, so would she be right down to reprise the function inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe?
Sophie Turner is finest identified for enjoying Sansa Stark in Sport of Thrones, however the X-Males franchise made her a bonafide movie actress. Her function was tremendously expanded in Darkish Phoenix, because the film was targeted on on her sanity and new terrifying energy. The Queen of the North was just lately requested if she’d be right down to play Jean Grey within the MCU, to which Turner stated:
I don’t even know what the deal is, whether or not Disney desires to proceed on the X-Males journey. I’d at all times be down to return to that character and that solid and that have… we had the perfect time on these motion pictures. I’d kill to return.
Effectively that’s fairly lower and dry. It seems to be like Sophie Turner is just not solely concerned with enjoying Jean Grey, however would “kill” for the possibility to painting her signature mutant character. Though whether or not or not that ever occurs stays to be seen, as Marvel Studios continues to maintain its playing cards near the chest.
Sophie Turner’s feedback to Selection are positive to excite the comedian e book followers on the market, who’re hoping to lastly see the X-Males be part of the MCU. The titular staff of mutants are a few of Marvel’s hottest characters, so they have been noticeably absent from the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the previous decade and alter of filmmaking. However with Disney after acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, stated crossover lastly feels prefer it may occur.
Sadly, there is no indication as to when Marvel may introduce mutants, or who may be enjoying the enduring group of characters. Whereas Sophie Turner is clearly concerned with enjoying Jean Grey once more, I doubt that the studio is intending on bringing again the identical solid from the X-Males franchise. Darkish Phoenix did not essentially finish the property on a excessive be aware, so it might make sense of Marvel needed to start out from scratch with a brand new solid of faces.
I am additionally wanting to see how Scarlet Witch may issue into the X-Males’s introduction. In the comics she’s a mutant and Magneto’s daughter, whereas the MCU gave her talents by way of present process genetic experiments in reference to Loki’s employees. May she be the important thing to bringing mutants into the blockbuster? Elizabeth Olsen’s character is clearly going to be essential in Section 4, showing in each WandaVision on Disney+ and Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity.
