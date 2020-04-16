Would Sophie Turner Play Jean Grey In The MCU? Here’s What She Said

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a novel place at the moment. We’re occupying the interim interval between phases, and there are a ton of lingering questions within the ether. One among which is what precisely the studio can be doing with characters that had been acquired from its cope with Fox, together with the Improbable 4 and X-Males. The latter of which had an extended tenure in theaters, ending with Darkish Phoenix. Sophie Turner performed the title character after debuting in X-Males: Apocalypse, so would she be right down to reprise the function inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe?