Given the whole lot Ahmed Greatest went by after the world first met Jar Jar Binks in The Phantom Menace, it could appear a little bit stunning that he’d contemplate reviving the position for a future Star Wars undertaking. He has admitted that the criticism that Jar Jar Binks — and he, by extension — confronted took a toll on his psychological well being. In 2017, he known as Andy Serkis out for failing to acknowledge his work throughout the Star Wars franchise. Mainly, it’s honest to say he hasn’t had the greatest expertise of all of the sequence’ alumni.