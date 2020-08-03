Would The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Do A Negan Spinoff Film? Here’s What He Said

I beloved it. I beloved the concept of it that Kirkman and Charlie bought collectively and did this to avoid wasting comedian guide shops, these little retailers, after which I beloved the story. I feel Negan has turn into so well-rounded and this type of redemption arc he’s been on has been very attention-grabbing to play. And I feel The Negan Lives comedian guide type of carries that on. It’s an ideal little story, it’s just a bit slice of a day within the lifetime of. It’s nice, and I at all times needed to movie that and the prequel… There’s a lot we don’t learn about him. Hold writing him Kirkman, and possibly we’ll get to them ultimately.