Would The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Do A Negan Spinoff Film? Here’s What He Said

Over the previous few seasons of The Walking Useless, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan has turn into an overwhelming power. His darkish, charismatic, and brutal persona have made him fairly the villain to reckon with. Since his character is so well-known within the TV present and the comics, would he take into account doing a Negan spinoff film? Effectively, for sure, he has some ideas.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has by no means shied away from expressing his love for the character of Negan. When requested what he considered the Negan Lives comedian and if he’d be up for a by-product film, right here’s what he needed to say:
I beloved it. I beloved the concept of it that Kirkman and Charlie bought collectively and did this to avoid wasting comedian guide shops, these little retailers, after which I beloved the story. I feel Negan has turn into so well-rounded and this type of redemption arc he’s been on has been very attention-grabbing to play. And I feel The Negan Lives comedian guide type of carries that on. It’s an ideal little story, it’s just a bit slice of a day within the lifetime of. It’s nice, and I at all times needed to movie that and the prequel… There’s a lot we don’t learn about him. Hold writing him Kirkman, and possibly we’ll get to them ultimately.
Primarily based on his feedback in the course of the TWD Universe Household Hangout throughout [email protected] 2020, it seems like Jeffrey Dean Morgan is greater than keen to carry his character right into a feature-length story. And let’s be trustworthy, who would not need to see the character make take middle stage?
The Negan Lives comedian was not too long ago revealed on July 1, 2020, and facilities on Negan being pushed out into isolation by a society that’s rebuilding. This premise traces up nearly completely with the present so, with Negan on his personal, it might make some sense to observe him on this new state.
Since Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes, who now’s virtually legendary on the planet of zombie tales, is getting certainly one of his personal spinoff motion pictures, it feels truthful to show the tables and provides Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s unimaginable villain a by-product as effectively.
Consider it or not, in accordance with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, there was discuss doing simply that. Final yr, he confirmed that the concept was being mentioned, although he added that they should do it sooner relatively than later as a result of he’s solely getting older at this level.
If a Negan spinoff film does ultimately occur, it might be attention-grabbing in the event that they determined to place into theaters just like the Rick Grimes film. Whereas Andrew Lincoln and his character Rick Grimes might seemingly draw a crowd for his heroics, Negan’s notorious popularity may be a more durable promote for some followers.
However what do you suppose? Would you watch a Negan film starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan? Tell us within the feedback!
