Would you play roguelikes designed to be short? Because that could be the legacy of the Cult of the Lamb

Since a few days, Cult of the Lamb has become the new obsession rogue-like from Internet. Whether due to its diabolical charm, its easy-to-understand action or the brilliant idea of ​​adding management elements to diversify the proposal, the truth is that the Devolver Digital game managed to rival Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered in sales on PC and has even managed to conquer the Twitch public. Taking this into account, and the fact that it accumulates an 89% positive review on Steam, it is clear that our cute sheep has made its mark on its (extremely saturated) genre. Which I find quite curious, because it has and pacing extremely rare for your standards. I explain.

We are used to rogue-likes being very long games, very replayable; That’s where the fun of the procedural elements is, right? And also the reason why there are so many independent projects like this—developers minimizing manual content design while extend the useful life of your product. But Cult of the Lamb feels very different from other similarly made titles, such as the much more established The Binding of Isaac, Slay the Spire, Risk of Rain 2, Darkest Dungeon 2, Rogue Legacy 2 or Dead Cells to name a few.

If those are conceptualized in such a way that they keep going for hundreds of hours, according to How Long to Beat you only need 13 hours to complete the main story of Cult of the Lamb; that can be stretched up to 23 hours if you go for all its unlockable material. That doesn’t seem to be an unfortunate case of poor content or holes in the progression system, but rather an entirely intentional decision on the part of the developer. The international team at Massive Monster has simply chosen to shorten your game: A brave move that comes to defy the expectations that many of us had of rogue-likes.

Is the revolution of shorter games coming?

Since art is not an exact science, I personally believe that there is not and should not be a standard for the duration of games: instead, I would say that each individual work serves different needs and does well in give your own answer to issues such as the one that concerns us. In the particular case of Cult of the Lamb, I’m inclined to give it a thumbs up because I find that by the time you finish its main content, you’ve already had a chance to have fun and experiment with each of its many mechanics. If it had lasted longer, maybe it would have become a bit heavy. Does that mean that the experiment is an absolute success? No way.

Even with all its variations, the combat system never strays far enough from the “combo of X, X, X and roll” scheme; the management of the faithful goes so fast that it is difficult to imagine that someone loses their allies between one mission and another; while the fishing or dice minigames are aware that they cannot and should not go beyond a simple relief to extol the formula. In other words, and openly, it is not uncommon for Cult of the Lamb to know you little. The game could have gone much further in many respects and become a worthy competitor to its peers, but by choosing this direction, it opens the door to a new kind of rogue-like focused on the main campaign. And that, from my humble perspective, is more than good. On paper, at least.





The idea of ​​not valuing games for their duration has become popular on the internet

The idea that the value of games shouldn’t be measured in hours has spread —and is becoming increasingly popular— on the internet, and recent examples like Stray bear witness to this: many users agree with the idea of sacrifice playing time for A great experience. Now, the debate is not about whether or not rogue-likes are incompatible with this kind of campaign, but about What You can make a title of this type that meets the expectations of users. Curiously, not too long ago the Finnish Housemarque team managed to do something similar with Returnal, although the latter was much more direct with its proposal than Cult of the Lamb: it seems to expand so much during its first hours, that the last tutorials are not too far from the end credits.

Cult of the Lamb is, in a way, a game of tapas more than one for starter, main course and dessert. He likes the idea of ​​giving you a little bit of a variety of interesting things, which have just enough to please without filling you up. Perhaps in the future we’ll see other games where completing certain objectives (like defeating a certain boss or unlocking a number of permanent upgrades) pushes the plot in exciting and unpredictable directions. Maybe that’s also a good excuse to spawn new design philosophies and, ultimately, maybe even new subgenres. This is how the scene works: with works that take small steps following their own needs.