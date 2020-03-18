Wow, Dwayne Johnson Has Been Working On Black Adam For A Long Time

View this publish on Instagram

How excited am I to play, BLACK ADAM??? Very. I dive into extra element on the “why” and the character’s mythology in addition to just a few key filmmakers who’re able to convey Black Adam’s story to life as we start taking pictures this summer season. How do I discover steadiness in my wildly busy life? Simply certainly one of my most requested questions, since discovering our steadiness & wellness is one thing all of us proceed to attempt for day by day in our busy lives. My household. My fitness center. My choose up truck No “sure” individuals. And my @teremana ???????? Thanks for the nice questions. Keep wholesome, maintain each other and we’ll pull via this. D #blackadam #lifebalance #truckporn