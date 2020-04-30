Wow, Dwayne Johnson’s The Titan Games Filmed Before Shutdowns Started, Second Season Coming This Summer

Simply as within the first season, these opponents will go face to face in every problem to beat the clock, the course and one another. Winners of every problem will then proceed to advance within the hope of reaching Mt. Olympus, the last word take a look at of agility, pace, power and endurance. One man and one girl will then be topped Titan Champion, with every profitable a $100,00zero grand prize. In case you had been questioning, sure, it is going to be doable for the skilled athletes to win The Titan Games, and, ought to that occur, their prize cash might be donated to the charity of their selection.