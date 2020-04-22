Wow, James Gunn Really Loved Writing For Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad

Depart a Remark
The DC live-action universe is an interesting place that’s always increasing. With Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) in the rear view, DC followers are looking forward to the thrilling tasks heading down the pipeline. Chief amongst them is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which shall be a sequel/reboot to David Ayer’s villain-centric 2016 blockbuster. And it seems like Gunn actually liked writing for Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.
Harley Quinn was the clear scene-stealer in the unique Suicide Squad film, serving to to buoy an in any other case disappointing DC blockbuster. Warner Bros. went all in on Margot Robbie’s femme fatale, as she’s set to seem in each Birds of Prey and The Suicides Quad. James Gunn has beforehand revealed what a pleasure it was to work with Robbie, but it surely appears the character itself was additionally a favourite collaborator. Because the Guardians of the Galaxy visionary put it,
Oh, I really like the Joker however Harley is one among my favourite characters I’ve ever written. In reality, she’s in all probability my favourite comedian character whose character was well-defined earlier than I wrote her for the display. She’s an unimaginable companion to have whereas writing her insane actions and dialogue. Did I say I LOVED her????
Nicely, that was sincere. James Gunn is a large comedian e-book fan, and is properly learn on each the Marvel and DC aspect of issues. The Suicide Squad will introduce a ton of recent characters, however may also function just a few acquainted faces like Harley Quinn’s. And it appears to be like like she’s going to have some nice materials, contemplating how a lot enjoyable Gunn had writing her.
James Gunn’s feedback about The Suicide Squad‘s script come from his Instagram Story. Gunn usually makes use of social media to instantly talk with the rabid followers who’re hoping for brand spanking new tidbits of knowledge concerning both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or The Suicide Squad. He was doing one among his Instagram Q&A’s, when the topic of Harley Quinn’s function ultimately got here up. And his reply did not disappoint.
There is a ton of momentum behind Harley Quinn proper now, as she lately starred in her personal R-Rated film, Birds of Prey. Because the narrator and title character, audiences acquired a deeper connection to the character’s warped psyche. There isn’t any telling what James Gunn has in retailer for Harley Quinn’s Gotham villain, however good cash says that he’ll go even additional with the fan favourite character.
The Suicide Squad is at present set to reach in theaters on August sixth, 2021. Within the meantime, try our 2020 launch checklist to plan your subsequent journey to the films.
