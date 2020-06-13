Wow, Kevin Smith And Ethan Suplee’s Reunion Photo Really Shows Off Their Dramatic Weight Loss

View this put up on Instagram

MALLRATS TOO! On the left is me and @ethansuplee in 1995, from the recent tub picture we took whereas making #Mallrats! On the suitable is me and #ethansuplee 2 weeks in the past, when Ethan introduced each certainly one of his many muscular tissues to my home to report each a brand new episode of #smodcast AND a brand new episode of Ethan’s podcast, #americanglutton! After 1 / 4 of a century and half a dozen flicks collectively, we speak about our wayward journeys to turning into *lesser* males, so to talk. We discuss films, Scorsese, #twilightofthemallrats, consolation consuming, intermittent fasting, figuring out and what it’s prefer to lose lots of weight but someway nonetheless really feel without end fats. Have you ever been pondering of dropping weight? Get impressed by a pair of fellows who’ve misplaced a whole bunch of kilos between them! For those who wanna hear the reveals within the order we recorded, take heed to #americangluttonpodcast first, then SModcast. #KevinSmith #ethansupleetransformation #weight loss plan #weightlossjourney #weightloss #mallrats #mallrats2