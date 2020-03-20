Wow, Minions: The Rise Of Gru Won’t Make Its Summer Release Date

In response to the severity of the state of affairs in France, we’re briefly closing our Illumination Mac Guff studio in Paris. With this choice we’re abiding by the French Authorities’s tips and doing every thing doable to sluggish the unfold of the virus as we take care of our artists and their households. This implies we will probably be unable to complete Missions: The Rise of Gru in time for our deliberate international releases in late June and early July. Whereas all of us grapple with the enormity of this disaster, we should put the security and safety of our workers above all. We anticipate finding a brand new launch date for the return of Gru and the Minions.