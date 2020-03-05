Wow, No Time To Die’s Release Has Officially Been Pushed Back

Within the midst of the worldwide well being disaster surrounding the Coronavirus, and the request of 007 followers to postpone the discharge of No Time to Die in gentle of such urgent considerations, there was a suggestion that the 25th James Bond movie may see itself pushed again to a different launch window. At the moment, it’s not a suggestion, however a thoughtful actuality, because the official announcement has been made that Daniel Craig’s last James Bond journey will now be launched in November of this 12 months.