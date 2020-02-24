Wow, Riverdale Is Losing Both Skeet Ulrich And Marisol Nichols In Season 4

Go away a Remark
Riverdale followers are nonetheless mourning the lack of the late Luke Perry, who performed Archie’s father Fred Andrews. Now they must stay with out each Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols on their screens. Both stars confirmed they’re leaving Riverdale in Season 4 and will not be a part of the just lately renewed Season 5. The CW is at present airing Season 4, so the clock is ticking for a way they write out Jughead Jones’ (Cole Sprouse) father F.P. Jones and Veronica Lodge’s (Camila Mendes) mom Hermione Lodge.
Will Riverdale kill off F.P. Jones and/or Hermione Lodge? Riverdale is a harmful place, and F.P. is on the heart of every part with the Southside Serpents and a job as city sheriff.
Skeet Ulrich shared an announcement with TVLine on his departure:
I’m extremely grateful for the friendships I’ve made on Riverdale, and I’ll miss seeing everybody every day. I’m proud to have been a part of such a proficient group of individuals, in entrance of the digital camera and behind. However I’ve determined that it’s time for me to maneuver on to discover different inventive alternatives.
Marisol Nichols shared a separate assertion with TVLine:
I had an unimaginable time bringing Hermione Lodge to life and dealing with my superb solid, who grew to become household. We had so many great occasions collectively throughout the highest of highs and the bottom of lows. We actually do have the very best followers ever. I’m wanting ahead to the subsequent chapter and am excited concerning the future.
Why are these two stars leaving? Perhaps it is simply time for a change and their contracts have been up. Riverdale boss Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa commented on each departures to TVLine:
A part of life in Riverdale — and a part of rising up — is saying goodbye to individuals. I’m grateful to Skeet and Marisol for his or her unimaginable work on the present these final 4 years, and all of us want them effectively on their future endeavors. F.P. and Hermione won’t ever be removed from our hearts. And, in fact, they’re at all times welcome again in Riverdale.
Welcome again? That implies perhaps the characters will not be killed off. Or perhaps they are going to however come again as ghosts or in flashbacks. It is Riverdale, they might make it work.
Skeet Ulrich and Marison Nicholas have been — effectively, nonetheless are for the second — a part of Riverdale since Season 1. Ulrich was a collection common (and fan favourite) since Season 2.
However 4 seasons of a present is a giant dedication, particularly a present that has 22 episodes a yr. Riverdale Season 4 simply aired Episode 13 on February 12. The subsequent episode airs Wednesday, February 26, 2020. This is the synopsis from The CW for “Chapter Seventy-One: How you can Get Away with Homicide”:
THE AFTERMATH – When an evening within the woods goes horribly awry, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) are pressured to confront what one in every of them could also be able to.
Riverdale‘s titles are typically foreboding, and the episode after that is known as “To Die For,” so there’s loads to fret about. It is particularly unhappy to assume Riverdale is dropping F.P. since he is been a father determine to Archie after the loss of life of Fred Andrews. And poor Veronica. Life together with her dad and mom has by no means been simple, however with out her mother?
It is doable F.P. Jones will simply disappear after Season 4. Perhaps Jughead’s estranged dad might be estranged once more. They do not essentially must kill him, but it surely would not precisely be a shock for F.P. to finish up in that state of affairs.
Followers will certainly really feel the losses of those two key solid members, however good for Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols for following different alternatives. We’ll see Ulrich on the massive display screen later this yr within the sci-fi drama Bios starring Tom Hanks, Samira Wiley, and Caleb Landry Jones. That opens October 2. He co-stars within the Quibi collection #FreeRayShawn, and he is additionally reportedly in pre-production for the horror film The Thriller of Casa Matusita, per IMDb. Marisol Nichols’ horror/crime movie Spiral is about to open Could 15.
Riverdale Season 4 airs Wednesdays at eight p.m. ET on The CW. Sustain with every part premiering in early 2020 with our helpful TV schedule.
