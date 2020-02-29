Wow, Shakira And Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Caused A Ton Of FCC Complaints

Go away a Remark
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s efficiency on the 2020 Super Bowl halftime present acquired lots of people speaking and a few criticizing. The truth is, it didn’t take lengthy earlier than somebody needed to sue the NFL over the duo’s present. It seems that’s not the place the complaints ended. Fairly just a few folks have despatched complaints to the FCC (Federal Communications Fee).
TMZ experiences that Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s halftime efficiency through the 2020 Super Bowl garnered 1,312 FCC complaints. The complaints sampled within the report appear to focus on viewers involved for the kids who watched. In different phrases, the household friendliness of the duo’s routine.
To place the variety of complaints in perspective (1,312 to the FCC), 136 million folks have watched the duo’s efficiency on YouTube. Now add the entire viewers that watched the Super Bowl reside. By comparability, not lots of people have complained. Out of 136+ million, only one,312 have written formal complaints.
To be honest, there may need been different individuals who had been upset and didn’t write the FCC to complain. Nonetheless, these upset look like a comparatively small variety of those that watched Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl halftime present.
For her half, Jennifer Lopez beforehand slammed the “silliness” surrounding the criticism of her and Shakira’s Super Bowl routine, a variety of which has stemmed from issues surrounding its “household friendliness.” Lopez argued that each her and Shakira are moms and are, subsequently, “aware” of the performances they do. She added that she wouldn’t let the small variety of those that reacted negatively in.
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl halftime present gave a showcase to each artists with Shakira beginning first. The multi-talented singer and songwriter wowed the group with a medley of her hits earlier than Lopez took the stage to carry out a wide range of her personal hits. The 2 ultimately shared the stage towards the tip of the 14-minute plus efficiency.
Among the many issues cited within the 1,312 complaints to the FCC was Jennifer Lopez’s pole dancing, which she included into her Super Bowl routine after engaged on it for her hit film Hustlers. Lopez confirmed off her skills through the halftime present, and a few had been extra passionate about it than others.
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s halftime efficiency was not the one supply of complaints when it got here to the 2020 Super Bowl. Some watching the sport on Hulu Reside had points streaming it. For individuals who did get to see it, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s efficiency continues to be talked about. Sure, even when this newest spherical of stories is concerning the FCC complaints.
Preserve this in thoughts. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez didn’t receives a commission for his or her Super Bowl halftime efficiency, as is the case in the case of halftime present performers. In the long run, their present garnered 1,312 FCC complaints from a 136+ million viewers. In a associated stat, the YouTube video at present has over 2.7 million likes and 154,000 dislikes. It looks as if the optimistic continues to outweigh the unfavorable.
You may watch Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in an array of films at present streaming.
