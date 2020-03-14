Wow, Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Just Set A Major Box Office Record

Sonic the Hedgehog’s success, whereas not a foregone conclusion, appears to be pushed by the truth that it’s truly a fairly good film. By and enormous, critics had good issues to say in regards to the movie – it holds a 64% score on Rotten Tomatoes. CinemaBlend’s personal Mike Reyes gave Sonic the Hedgehog 3.5 stars and recommended it for adapting its supply materials in a manner that feels each recent and correct. And followers — who had been as soon as so doubtful in regards to the movie’s prospects — actually appear to have loved seeing Sonic the Hedgehog. It has a 93% Viewers Rating on RT and an A score on CinemaScore.