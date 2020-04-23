Wow, The Greatest Showman Has A Hidden Wolverine Easter Egg

Hugh Jackman has confirmed time and time once more that he is a bankable actor with a wide range of expertise. Whereas he could also be primarily identified for his ferocious tackle Wolverine the X-Males franchise, he is additionally a Tony-Successful theater actor. And typically these expertise mix for film musicals like Les Miserables and The Greatest Showman. The latter was an enormous hit when it arrive in theaters in 2017, which was additionally the 12 months Jackman retired from taking part in Wolverine in Logan. It seems The Greatest Showman truly has a delicate Wolverine easter egg that is solely simply been revealed.