Wow, The Mandalorian Season 2 Has Reportedly Cast Ahsoka Tano

The excellent news is that Ahsoka can at present be seen in new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which is at present releasing its closing season on Disney+. Be sure you tune in to see Ahsoka’s journey within the closing days earlier than Revenge of the Sith! If you wish to see a few of Ahsoka within the interval shortly earlier than The Mandalorian, you should definitely try Star Wars Rebels, additionally out there streaming on Disney+.