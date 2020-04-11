Wow, Tiger King’s Rick Kirkham Reveals Gruesome Incident That Was Left Out Of The Docuseries

Go away a Remark
Netflix’s Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem and Insanity remains to be extremely fashionable however, now that it’s been a number of weeks since its launch, data has been pouring out about what occurred to the tigers after the docuseries wrapped and sure parts that might have gotten extra screentime. There’s nonetheless loads of behind-the-scenes information coming to gentle, that’s for positive. Most lately, Tiger King’s Rick Kirkham revealed a grotesque incident that was not noted of the docuseries altogether.
Rick Kirkham, who as soon as served as producer of Joe Unique’s actuality sequence earlier than his footage was misplaced in a hearth, has loads of ideas about Tiger King and his time at Unique’s massive cat park. He recollects a particular incident allegedly caught on digicam that showcases Unique’s abuse of animals. As Kirkham tells E! Information, a girl showe up at G.W. Zoo someday asking Unique to take her outdated horse in hopes that he would look after it. Nonetheless, Unique reportedly killed the horse as a substitute. Right here’s what Kirkham claims occurred:
Earlier than she received off the park—he stated, ‘Rick, roll your digicam. Roll your digicam. Come on, you are gonna love this Rick,’—he walked up, pulled a gun out of his holster and shot the horse useless within the trailer after which lower it up with a chainsaw after which fed it to the tigers that day.
Rick Kirkham provides that Joe Unique would allegedly kill the older tigers and “feed them proper to the opposite tigers.” As you possibly can inform, the main points of the reported story are fairly grotesque and disturbing, however it does appear to fall in step with the allegations that Joe Unique — whose actual title is Joseph Maldonado-Passage — has reportedly killed and abused animals throughout his time operating the massive cat zoo.
Rick Kirkham, who says that he’s again in remedy following Tiger King’s launch and subsequent rise in reputation, additional claims that the docuseries is extremely exact in its depiction of Joe Unique and the occasions that transpired. Nonetheless, he believes that Tiger King “didn’t go close to so far as it may’ve gone.” In his phrases:
There was a complete lot extra to speak about; a complete lot extra that might’ve been proven about Joe Unique and simply how wild and loopy and evil-hearted the person actually was.
Joe Unique is presently serving a 22-year jail sentence after being charged with killing 5 tigers and committing different wildlife violations, along with being discovered responsible for a murder-for-hire plot involving Massive Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin. That stated, Folks stories that Unique shouldn’t be presently dealing with any felony costs for allegedly killing the horse that Rick Kirkham references.
Tiger King is getting a further episode known as The Tiger King and I, which can characteristic interviews with these concerned within the docuseries. It’ll be hosted by Group’s Joel McHale and can premiere on Netflix on April 12. Within the meantime, viewers can nonetheless watch Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem and Insanity on the streaming service.
